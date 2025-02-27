The European Union says it does not want to fight with the United States, but Brussels Nor does he want to fall into self -complacency; Between going to mud with each word from Trump and not making decisions there is a stretch, and this Wednesday explained the Commissioner of Economy, Vladis Dombrovskis, when presenting the strategy of the European Commission to reduce the bureaucracy of companies and boost competitiveness, fundamental pillar of the legislature. This “omnibus” is a clash of models in the face of what Washington right now: There is a race, and Europe wants to win it beyond other issues such as the situation in Ukraine.

“The freedoms we enjoy and appreciate They can no longer be taken for granted in this complex and increasingly conflicting world“Dombrovskis warned at a press conference, in a clear message to the United States:” This week we have seen a long -date strategic partner vote against a UN resolution that condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. We must consider these events as a call to action, “he said. That puts the EU in a brete: “We have to reinforce yes or yes our industrial base.” Brussels plans are therefore more wide. The union has to prepare as a global actor.

The European Commission He refuses to talk about “deregulation” and uses the word “simplification” for companies Because this week Brussels warned that he will not enter “in a race” in that regard with the United States; It is not about ‘losing control’, but also facilitating the life of companies, “commented community sources consulted by 20 minutes. “The alternative to reducing the regulatory burden on European companies would be to go back and give ground to competitors that do not necessarily share our working values ​​or methods,” Dombrovskis added.

Thus, for the commission there are two clear premises: there can be no industrial reconversion in the EU without meeting the objectives of the green pact and the union has to explore its own rare earths. The ecological transition is the basis of Europe in the face of the policies of the United States and China; That leadership Brussels does not want to lose it but understands that it has to include in the process its business fabric. The vice president of the European Commission Teresa Ribera let these plans are not only things about this legislature, but rather go further.

“This pact is a long -term proposal for Europe to be an attractive center for traditional industries, to accelerate clean technologies and new models within a circular economy,” Ribera began at a press conference. The ‘number two’ of the commission made it clear, yes, that “decarbonization” and that “reindustrialization” cannot be done “without counting companies and citizens.” That certain pragmatism is a small change, they assume in Brussels, before the complaints of some sectors in recent times.

In that scenario, the EU will pursue, explained, two objectives: “To begin, decrease the invoice of raw materials and also limit our units. For all this we will have to be much more strategic in our purchase policy and our raw material production policy In Europe, “said Vice President Stephane Sejourné, something that begins” ensuring our own extraction and the exploitation of rare metals. “

“The European subsoil contains many subjects that have not yet been exploited. And there are more than a dozen raw material exploitation projects in all parts of Europe,” the vice president of the Community Executive continued, in a key sector to compete with the United States and with China at a time also in which the Trump administration already works in that sector not only in Ukraine, but also with their eyes in Greenland. “These are extraction, production, recycling or even stock projects Strategic storage in our European soil. It is a global strategy for these raw materials, “concluded the French commissioner.

It is, again, a matter of models. Brussels has only confirmed on Wednesday what Dombrovskis had already notified days ago. “Our simplification agenda is not aimed at deregulation. Our proposals will not promote the private benefits achieved thanks to negative externalities nor will the social or environmental objectives undermine, but they will be ambitious, “he said in an event with the new economy forum.” To preserve our prosperity and our security, we have no more choice to confront these new external realities, “he insisted.





Without saying it openly, From the EU almost all the messages that come out are addressed to Donald Trump. If Brussels have to compete, he begins to begin to assume that the union has been delayed for years; Now there is no longer talk of strategic autonomy, but of more concrete elements: less bureaucracy, cheaper energy, measures to help companies, joint investments … and at a given time it will be the defense.