Brussels shooting | The Swedish ex-player gave an emotional speech: “This is a harsh world”

Bojan Djordic, who worked as a TV expert in Sweden, wondered how the European Championship qualifying match between Sweden and Belgium was ever allowed to start after the shooting tragedy in Brussels.

Two A person dressed in the shirts of the Swedish national football team was shot dead on Monday evening in Brussels before the European Championship qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden.

The match started despite the tragedy, but it was stopped at half-time at 1-1 when the Swedish team refused to continue.

A former top player was broadcast by Viaplay, which showed the match in Sweden Bojan Djordic even before the decision to stop the match, was wondering why the game was ever allowed to start at all.

Djordic could not understand how the match was going to continue.

“I have a cry in my throat. We’re going to talk about the game, the game… we love this game, it means everything. But two of our citizens were murdered in cold blood on the streets of Brussels, and yet we are going to play another 45 minutes?”

“Do you think that any Swedish player will want to go play after receiving this information? I love football, but now it is not number one, two or even three in the order of importance,” Djordic stated.

“I wouldn’t have been able to play,” said another former top player next to him Fredrik Ljungberg.

Suspension decision after Djordic continued his emotional speeches.

“Damn, what a rotten world we live in. This is a harsh world with people who don’t deserve to live on our planet,” he stated.

“I share the grief of loved ones. Take care of each other. Anger breeds more anger, and the anger must stop.”

Djordic, 41, played in his long professional career between 1997 and 2015 in several different countries and clubs. He spent six years at Manchester United, among other things, but only got on the field in one league match.