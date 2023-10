A Belgian police officer protects ambulances at the scene where the shooter is neutralized in Brussels, the capital of Belgium | Photo: EFE/EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS

A 45-year-old man was identified by Brussels police as responsible for the murder of two Swedes this Monday (16), following a shooting attack in the Belgian capital.

The shooter was introduced as Abdesalem. He was shot in a cafe in the Schaerbeek neighborhood during a confrontation with police. In addition to the attacker’s fatal victims, a third person was injured in the action, investigated by authorities as a terrorist attack.

The crime took place on Boulevard d’Ypres, 5 kilometers from the football stadium where the Belgian and Swedish teams were facing each other in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Since the attack occurred, the country has raised its terrorism alert level to the maximum, 4.

According to Belgian police, the shooter is believed to be of Tunisian origin and was living illegally in the country, after having his asylum request rejected in 2020.

He allegedly published a video at the time of the attack saying that he “killed people in the name of God” and the prosecutor believes he was inspired by the Islamic State. The case remains under investigation.

Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden told the public broadcaster VRT that the automatic weapon found with the accused at the time of the approach was the same one used in the attack this Monday (16).

This Tuesday (17), Prime Minister Alexander De Croo held a press conference, at which he classified the shooting as “a distressing act of terrorism”. “Perpetrators attempt to instill fear, distrust and division in our free societies. Terrorism. Terrorists must understand that they will never succeed in their attempt.”

According to the prosecutors working on the case, the main hypothesis for the execution was the nationality of the victims.

The Swedish Foreign Ministry sent a text message to citizens in Belgium, telling them to be “vigilant”.

The Swedish government has also told its citizens not to openly reveal their nationality.