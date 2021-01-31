The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, at a press conference held in January in Brussels. POOL / Reuters

Highlights to prepare for post-covid Europe. Brussels is already making a new proposal to reform fiscal rules after the blow that the pandemic has dealt to the public coffers of the Twenty-seven. The European Commission wants to relaunch the debate among the members of the community club, which seems less passionate, before the summer. And it also intends to do so in parallel with the in-depth review that the ECB is carrying out of its strategy to achieve price stability. The EU presidency and the European Parliament are also working to promote the process to modify tax rules.

Brussels already assumes that the pandemic will put the economy off the ground again after the worst downturn since the founding of the European project. In the short term, the tough restrictions imposed by the new wave of infections and the delays in vaccine deliveries compromise the recovery to the point that Rome or Paris wonder if the 750,000 million of the recovery plan will be enough to relaunch the economy. And still with the uncertainty of whether southern Europe will be able to enjoy a certain normality for the summer season, governments continue to put in safety nets to avoid a massive mortality of companies or an accelerated loss of jobs.

The message in Brussels is clear: it is still too early to consider withdrawing that support for the economy. And since no one can guarantee how long the tunnel is, the thesis of those who believe that fiscal rules should also be suspended in 2022 prevail. “It is very important not to withdraw the stimuli too soon, but to ensure that the escape clause [que suspende de facto las reglas] be maintained until the economy does not return to pre-crisis levels, ”said the Portuguese Minister of Finance and president of the Ecofin, João Leão in an appearance this week before the European Parliament.

The debate, in any case, will start in spring and will last until summer at most. All eyes are on what will be the position of The Hague, which leads the group of hawks, but that is immersed in the elections of March 17. Even so, the community institutions guarantee that it will not go from the open bar to the dry law. “Let me stress that this is not an imminent withdrawal of fiscal stimulus,” Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said of that first negotiation.

“If the general escape clause remains activated in 2022, I do see a window of opportunity for the reform of fiscal rules,” says the vice president of the Renew Liberals, Luis Garicano. The European Parliament is working on an initiative report on economic governance and fiscal rules, the first draft of which it expects to have finalized next March. This document will be the first milestone for the reform debate. The coordinator of the European Social Democrats for the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, Jonás Fernández, believes that it could be completed under the French presidency of the first half of 2022.

The capitals at the moment await the proposal from Brussels. The Commission believes that the rules will have to be adapted to finance that will be far from the sacrosanct limits set by the Stability and Growth Pact: a public deficit equivalent to 3% of GDP and a debt of 60%. The latest forecasts of the Commission pointed to the EU countries closing 2021 with a deficit of 9% and a debt of 111%, with Greece exceeding 200%, Italy above 150% and Spain and France approaching 120% . And chances are, those fall forecasts have aged fast and badly.

New scenario

The Portuguese presidency, which also wants to relaunch the debate, also considers that the EU is in a completely new and inhospitable scenario: in just a decade it has gone through the two biggest crises since the Second World War, public debts have skyrocketed and interest rates remain in negative territory.

The Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, picked up the glove this week. In an internal seminar with officials from his department, he argued that the EU needs “common standards”. However, he warned that this “does not simply mean going back to previous fiscal rules.” “We will resume the review of our rules and we will try to do it in parallel with the review of monetary policy by the ECB”, announced Gentiloni, who guaranteed that this “interaction” will not invade the “independence” of the institution chaired by Christine Lagarde.

Germany and France are sending signals that they support the reform. Those in Paris are unequivocal and would even want to go further to review in depth the entire policy of economic control, including state aid. The President of the Bundestag and former Minister Wolfgang Schäuble, who embodies the essences of the hawks, he stated in an interview in Financial times that he sympathized with those who call for a reform of the rules before they are reactivated. “After the pandemic, many things will be completely different from how they were before,” he said. Of course, he reaffirmed the need to continue with the reforms.

European institutions also fear that the rate of reduction of public debt under the current rules will jeopardize growth. “The rules are going to change yes or yes. It is impossible to apply them, for example, in terms of public debt. To expect countries like Italy or France to reduce it to 60% at current rates of adjustment is a desideratum, ”says Jonás Fernández.

However, there it is also possible to see the position of the hawks, who await the proposal to move tab. The third executive vice president of the Commission, the conservative Latvian Valdis Dombrovskis, recalled that this reform of the rules must correct the “cyclical” nature of the current ones. “We are discussing the fiscal stimuli that we have to use during the crisis, but during the good times we see that a number of countries did not use the bonanza to reduce their debt,” he said in an interview with EL PAÍS.