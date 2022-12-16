Brussels scandal, MEP Cozzolino targeted by prosecutors: “He was part of the pro-Qatar and Morocco network”

MEP Andrea Cozzolino would be the third member of the group who received money from Morocco and Qatar “to interfere” in European politics. It is the hypothesis of the Belgian investigators that, according to reports from the Republic, they have not yet investigated the exponent of the Democratic Party, in the absence of evidence of the transfers of money. Cozzolino, also protected by parliamentary immunity, was instead indicated by his assistant Francesco Giorgi, arrested last week together with former MEP Antonio Panzeri, in the first phase of the scandal that threatens to overwhelm European politics and in particular the Socialist group and democrats.

The companion of the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili told the magistrates to “assume” that Cozzolino received money from Panzeri. An exchange of which the Belgian prosecutor is looking for evidence by analyzing the seized electronic devices and chats, in order to be able to ask the European Parliament to waive immunity.

“I am completely unrelated to the investigations,” replied Cozzolino, claiming that he had never acted for either Qatar or Morocco. “I am not being investigated, I have not been questioned, I have not been subjected to searches nor, much less, have my office been sealed. I have never pursued personal interests, advantages or utilities in my political life”, added the MEP, who denied having met the head of the Moroccan secret services, Mansour Yassine. “I have never had any personal gain and I will fight to clear up unfounded suspicions.”

“We are faced with an indeterminate and very large group of corruption, operating within European structures with or without ties to the European Union”, was the description given by the prosecutor of the group’s activities, which had a “priority motivation : work with Morocco and Qatar in exchange for money”, wrote the magistrates in the decree that led to the arrest last week of Giorgi and Panzeri, founder of Fight Impunity, one of the NGOs at the center of the investigation. In recent days, the investigators found 20,000 euros in a safety deposit box registered to Giorgi, while three bags containing 17,000 euros were seized in Panzeri’s Italian home. In the house of Kaili, Giorgi’s companion expelled from the Socialist and Democrat group, 150 thousand euros in cash were found, in addition to the 600 thousand euros found in the trolley that her father was dragging in the European district of Brussels.