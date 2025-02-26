The Competitiveness and industrial ‘conversion’ are two of the keys to the European Union From the short term and this Wednesday Brussels wanted to draw the first steps with the first measures within the framework of the Omnibus package, In this case with the so -called Clean Industrial Deal (Clean Industry Plan). At a press conference, the vice presidents of the European Commission Teresa Ribera and Stephane Sejourné have given the details of this battery of measures next to the climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra. Thus, there are two clear premises: there can be no industrial reconversion in the EU without fulfilling the objectives of the green pact and the union has to explore its own rare earths.

This announcement is given parallel to the agreement announced by the US with Ukraine precisely to exploit its deposits in exchange for military aid. In addition, the circumstance is also given that under Spanish lands, in the Montiel Campo region (Ciudad Real) there are 35,000 tons of rare earths —Praseodimium and neodymium, essential for permanent magnets that require the batteries of electric vehicles, wind turbines and heat pumps, among others – that, according to the Secretary General of the Spanish Confederation of the Industries of the Mineral Raw Materials (Primary) , Vicente Gutiérrez Peininor, place Spain as a “key” country because with this amount it could be supplied “for about 15 years to all of Europe. “

“This pact is a long -term proposal for Europe to be an attractive center for traditional industries, to accelerate clean technologies and new models within a circular economy,” Ribera began at a press conference. The ‘number two’ of the commission made it clear, yes, that “decarbonization” and that “reindustrialization” cannot be done “without counting companies and citizens.” That certain pragmatism is a small change, they assume in Brussels, before the complaints of some sectors in recent times.

In that scenario, the EU will pursue, explained, two objectives: “To begin, decrease the invoice of raw materials and also limit our units. For all this we will have to be much more strategic in Our purchase policy and our raw material production policy in Europe“Sejourné said on his side, something that begins” ensuring our own extraction and the exploitation of rare metals. ”

“The European subsoil contains many subjects that have not yet exploited. And there are more than a dozen raw material exploitation projects in all parts of Europe“The vice president of the Community Executive continued, in a key sector to compete with the United States and with China at a time also when the Trump administration already works in that sector not only in Ukraine, but also with her eyes put in Greenland. “These are extraction, production, recycling or even constitution projects of strategic storage in our European soil. It is a global strategy for these raw materials, “concluded the French commissioner.

The competitiveness of the EU goes hand in hand with climate politics, but also of an energy plan. “We want to give access to affordable energy, we also want to mobilize supply and demand, mobilize public and private investments, get a circular economy and also develop international associations and get well -qualified workers “Ribera said; These goals can be achieved, he said, encouraging precisely the joint purchases of energy. The commissioner asks, thus, “interconnected gas markets and that there is an equal foot” by the hand of the Member States and the European Investment Bank because the amounts to be invests will focus on “common expenses.”

Implicitly, the European Commission acknowledges that it cannot act on its back to the business fabric. “Some sectors must face difficult circumstances. That is why we will have to identify capacities for the future and thus achieve quality jobs for all. We are now studying sociali Another ‘undercover’ message for the United States.

They have wanted to make clear at a press conference that this clean industry plan is not only environmental. “It is a matter of growth and a security issue for the prosperity of all industries, all the sectors that we have around this strategy, be it the steel, that of the car or others also necessary,” said the Gallic leader , who accepts that I can having “diplomatic tensions” in some of those sectors, as with electric cars and the crash with Beijing.





View the full photo, Brussels speaks of clean industry and green pact, but the reality is that the message goes further: it is competitiveness. “Europe needs to be cleaner, more competitive and self -sufficient. This is our business plan: a decarbonization strategy that reindustrializes Europepromoting competitiveness and promoting strategic independence. We have a plan and we are implementing it, from today, to guarantee a prosperous European future, “he ended up as a Hoekstra climax. Now, the EU does not have time to take too many turns:” We have to see how things can be done simple way “.