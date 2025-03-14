Brussels responds to Trump that “threats do not help” create stability and urges him to withdraw tariffs

The European Commission has urged the president of the United States, Donald Trump, to “remove” the tariffs to steel and aluminum and refrain from new measures that climb the open crisis, while warning that “the threats do not help create certainty”, after the North American affirmed the eve that will tax 200% the wines and other European alcoholic beverages. countermeasures worth 26,000 million euros.

“We do not enter into speculation, we will only respond in detail to what happens in fact,” said the community spokesman, Olof Gill, in a press conference in Brussels when asked what the response of the block will be if Trump fulfills his threat of loading the imports of wine, champagne and other European spirits with 200%. “Threats do not help create certainty, of course,” said the spokeswoman Chief of the Community Executive, Paula Pinho.

“We regret the tone of this type of statements, we do not believe that it helps anyone,” Gill has argued, who in any case stressed that the EU expects from the United States to “immediately revoke” the decreed tariffs and “give up imposing” new, because the tariff policy “does not benefit anyone.” “We should work to build the commercial relationship between the United States and the EU, which is the strongest in the world, and not dilute it,” he said.

In this way, the spokesman has stated that the Union responded “immediately” to the “unjustified” tariffs as soon as they entered into force this week, but will avoid reacting to other ads until they see if they are completed. He has also underlined the disposition of Brussels, which speaks for the 27 in commercial matters, of opening a dialogue with Washington to find a negotiated solution.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Economic Security, Maros Sefcovic, in fact, plans to address around 5:00 p.m. (European time) the situation in a call with the Secretary of Commerce of the United States, Howard Lutnick, and the commercial representative of the Trump administration, Jamieson L. Gree.

Thus, Gill has asked for caution and “differentiate between what happens in fact and what are threats”, while assessed as “a positive step” towards the commitment to dialogue that SEFCOVIC has been able to close a remote meeting with its US counterparts.

The commissioner himself admitted a few days ago that despite his attempts to open negotiations to reduce commercial tension, the United States “does not seem involved” in establishing a dialogue to solve the crisis.

Brussels defends therefore apply a double route in the face of the open crisis that passes, on the one hand, with a “fast and robust” response when the European market is the object of “unfair trade measures”, and, on the other, for “leaving room for negotiation.”

“We continue fully committed to finding solutions with our American partner that benefit both parties,” said the community spokesman, who has concluded that, in any case, if the United States persists in this dynamic “harmful, counterproductive and deeply unfair”, the European block “will respond to protect its industry, its citizens and equal opportunities.”