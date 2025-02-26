The European Commission He has made the first concrete decisions aimed at helping in the development of the competitiveness of the European economy, beginning to reduce its own environmental demands. Although community spokesmen insist on reaffirming that the objectives in matters … Energy climatic and transition have not varied, their first package of legislative proposals to encourage the economy is precisely on reducing environmental information requirements for companies and trying to reduce the price of energy, with the return of nuclear in the field of possible public aid perceptors.

Supposedly, the proposal is part of the recommendations contained in the report presented in September by the former president of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghiin which he warned that if the EU does not change course, he cannot become “a leader in new technologies, a lighthouse of climate responsibility and an independent actor on the world stage”, but must resign himself to “a slow agony” . The president, Ursula von der Leyenhe had assumed this report with interest and has promised that in the first hundred days of his new mandate he would present the bulk of his legislative propositions, even if they are – as in this case – to correct the bureaucratic excesses of his own regulations.

Now, to “simplify” the regulation of the EU, the commission proposes a series of legislative changes that are in force about ecological information that companies must provide, hoping that they do not remain with competitiveness. The Executive Vice President of the Commission and Commissioner of Economics, Valdis Dombrovskisconsiders that “the simplification agenda is not deregulation”, but in certain cases it seems.

The package of legislative proposals refers to at least five mandatory tools for companies and that force them to inform in their commercial relations of their concrete environmental policies. Now the report of reporting and companies will reassess the risks every five years instead of each year.

At the same Commission meeting, another initiative has been approved to make the rules on state aids more flexible and grant tax incentives to favor investments in decarbonization and clean technologies, within the same objective of reactivating the community industry without giving up its climatic objectives . The now vice president of the Commission, the Spanish Teresa Riberahas had to put aside its absolute rejection of nuclear energy and has had to assume that investments in this technology can also be supported with public money, within the objective of electrification of certain industries and the reduction of carbon emissions.

“The Clean Industry Pact is the European Business Plan to stop the climatic crisis, promote competitiveness, ensure economic resilience and retain talent,” Ribera said in the presentation of the initiative that also responds to the demands of many private investors who They expected some deregulation in this field before injecting their capitals.

The commission estimates that 480,000 million more in investments will be needed every year to achieve the transition to an economy of zero emissions and in this sense considers that public aid and tax incentives will play a “crucial role” to reach this volume, also attracting private financing . In this sense, it recommends that countries approve “tax incentives” for renewable energies.