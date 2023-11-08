An expected decision: the European Commission recommended the opening of accession negotiations to the European Union with Ukraine and Moldova, and the granting of candidate status to Georgia, announced on Wednesday, November 8, the president of the European Executive, Ursula von der They read.

“Today is a historic day,” declared Ursula von der Leyen this Wednesday when announcing to the press the favorable opinion of the European Commission to the opening of accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. He also recommended granting candidate status to Georgia.

In June 2022, the EU granted candidate status to Ukraine, in a highly symbolic gesture just months after the start of the Russian invasion, as well as to neighboring Moldova. The opening of formal negotiations is the next step before eventual accession.

The Commission’s favorable opinion must now be approved or rejected by the 27 at their next summit, on December 14 and 15 in Brussels.

“In-depth” reforms

“Ukraine continues to face enormous difficulties and the tragedy caused by Russia’s war of aggression,” declared Ursula von der Leyen, stressing that, despite these difficulties, Ukraine had continued to reform “in depth” with a view to joining the EU.

Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision of the European Commission: “Our state must be in the EU. Ukrainians deserve it,” said the Ukrainian president in a video published on Telegram. Prime Minister Denys Chmygal pledged to make Ukraine an “equal” and “strong” member of the EU.

Moldova, a small country among the poorest in Europe, which regularly denounces Moscow’s attempts to destabilize the country, has undertaken “significant reforms,” ​​the president of the European Commission added with satisfaction.

Von der Leyen also announced that she had recommended that Georgia, a country partially occupied by Russia since 2008, be granted official EU membership candidate status. Ursula von der Leyen stressed, however, that the country still needs to undertake “important reforms” in line with the “aspirations of the vast majority of its citizens to join the EU.”

The president of Georgia, Salomé Zurabishvili, celebrated the decision on X (formerly Twitter). “I rejoice with the Georgian people and welcome the positive recommendation of the European Commission to grant Georgia candidate status,” the pro-Western leader wrote, promising to “move forward with the reforms that are still necessary.”

I rejoice with the people of Georgia and welcome the positive recommendation of the EU Commission to grant 🇬🇪 the Candidate status. As President, I will continue more than ever to play my role as a pro European leader to facilitate and push the still needed reforms. — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) November 8, 2023



Finally, the European Commission also made a gesture towards candidate country Bosnia by expressing its support for opening accession negotiations with this still deeply divided Balkan country once some progress has been made. “We have opened the door wide,” but results are now awaited, Von der Leyen stressed.

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French