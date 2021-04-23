“There is good progress and we trust that Spain can present its plan (for reforms and investments) in the coming days.” This is how the vice president of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrowskis, valued his meeting by videoconference with Nadia Calviño on Friday. The meeting took place in the afternoon, one day after the face-to-face interview that the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, held in Brussels with the Latvian commissioner. It is the last pull of the Spanish Government to polish the final details of a project that would be “completely finished”, according to the head of Labor assured on Thursday.

Dombrowskis called that conversation with the second vice president of the Government “good”, raised as one of those that have been held in recent months at both a political and technical level to reach a consensus on the most sensitive aspects of the Spanish plan. In this case, the “pending steps to finalize it” were on the table, according to the community official.

The point is that beyond the effusiveness of the terms, it seems clear that the European Commission is convinced by the proposal. It would be aligned with the recommendations that it has been transferring for years. Those already known: labor reform (tackling precariousness and temporary employment and improving training, among other variables); measures to shore up your pension system; and a tax system that reduces the imbalance between income and expenses.

So everything indicates that Spain will be able to process a compact plan within the expected period. It will be among “the dozen” of projects that the Commission expects for next week. This means that at least half of the EU countries will not comply with the limit that was proposed as a reference; April 30. Portugal is the only one that has already taken the step.

A scenario that does not seem to be disturbing in Brussels. Before the Ecofin meeting on the 17th, diplomatic sources indicated that this was “a flexible date.” And yesterday it was taken for granted that the cascade of presentations will continue in May due to “the difficulty of preparing six-year plans and in the middle of a pandemic,” acknowledged community sources, who emphasized “quality” over “speed.”