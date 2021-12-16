“If that happens, we can write ‘Paris’ on our bellies,” said GroenLinks MEP Bas Eickhout, referring to the climate agreement to limit the temperature rise to one and a half degrees. “Europe is undermining its own climate goals, thwarting green investment in Central and Eastern Europe and jeopardizing the credibility of the entire European Green Deal.”

The European Commission will not formally make the decision until next Wednesday, but that does not seem to be a big surprise anymore. President von der Leyen said earlier that in addition to sun and wind, Europe “needs a stable source, nuclear, and gas for the transitional period.” “I think we have to find a way to recognize that these two sources play a role in the transition period,” her right-hand man Frans Timmermans said last week. Politico.

According to sources in Brussels, the Commission is under great pressure from an occasional coalition between France, a fanatic nuclear lobbyist, and gas fanatics such as Germany and several Central and Eastern European countries.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below:

#Brussels #puts #bomb #climate #policy