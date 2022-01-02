Investments in gas and nuclear power plants are climate-friendly. With that position, intended to encourage large investors to invest billions in these two energy sources, the European Commission is putting a bomb under its own climate policy, according to the environmental movement.











The Commission’s decision to give a green stamp to investments in gas and nuclear power plants was passed on quietly to the Member States on Friday evening. They can object until January 12. Against the foreseeable storm of criticism, Brussels is covering itself with conditions. For example, new nuclear power stations must meet the highest safety requirements, operators must have a construction permit by 2045 at the latest and a decent solution for high-level nuclear waste by 2050 at the latest.

According to the German news agency DPA, which has seen the Commission proposal, Brussels also sets requirements for gas-fired power stations. If they are taken into use after December 31, 2030, they may emit a maximum of 100 grams of CO2 per kilowatt hour of electricity generated over their entire lifespan. It is not clear which emission standard Brussels wants to use for gas-fired power stations that will be put into operation before that time.

big win

The Commission decision is a major victory for French President Macron, who has been stabbing Brussels behind the scenes for months to put nuclear energy on the hit list of green sources. Germany, also under the new Federal government, is once again a big proponent of gas, at least as a transitional source.

The two European superpowers are supported by various Central and Eastern European countries, which, like Germany, are having great difficulty with the rapid transition to clean energy. Member States such as Austria, Greece and Luxembourg are once again strongly against nuclear energy. Austria is so fanatical that it wants to go to the European court.

Credibility

The main objection of the environmental movement is that new gas and nuclear power stations, financed with support from Brussels, put a brake on the development of really clean sources such as sun and wind. “Europe is undermining its own climate goals, thwarting necessary green investment in Central and Eastern Europe and jeopardizing the credibility of the entire European Green Deal,” the environmental movement said.

GroenLinks-European Parliamentarian Bas Eickhout also made a critical statement earlier. “If the Commission formally considers gas and nuclear energy to be green, we can write ‘Paris’ on our stomachs,” said Eickhout, referring to the climate agreement made in Paris to limit the temperature rise to one and a half degrees.

It is unclear to what extent the Commission as a college has decided on the new status of gas and nuclear energy. The subject was on the agenda for the last board meeting of 2021 on December 22, but was then removed without discussion. A Commission spokesperson said a decision would be made that year.

Stable source

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Climate Commissioner Frans Timmermans had already been won over for the green stamp for gas and nuclear energy. “In addition to sun and wind, Europe needs a stable source, nuclear, and gas for the transition period,” said von der Leyen in October, shortly after a European summit at which she was again put under pressure by Macron.

And Timmermans, shortly before Christmas: “I think we have to find a way to recognize that these two sources play a role in the transition period.”

The chance that opponents in the European Council will get a qualified majority to change the Commission’s position is small, according to insiders. This requires 15 Member States, which together represent 65 percent of the European population. The chance of a negative majority in the European Parliament would be slightly higher.