The European Commission on Monday asked the member states to relax the travel restrictions they impose on their external border to allow the transit of vaccinated tourists in countries where some of the vaccines that have already been authorized by the European Agency for the Medicine (EMA), as is the case in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The Twenty-seven review every two weeks the list of third countries with which transit can be allowed because they consider that their epidemiological situation does not pose a serious risk for the control of the pandemic in the European Union and that they are currently restricted to only seven Destinations: Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and, subject to reciprocity, China.

In the modification presented by Brussels and that the Member States will discuss this week, it is proposed to update the objective criteria used to establish this list, in order to take into account “the progress in vaccination campaigns and the evolution of the situation. epidemiological worldwide ”. In this way, the Community Executive believes that in addition to whether it comes from a destination with a “good epidemiological situation”, those people who “have received the last recommended dose of a vaccine authorized in the EU” should be allowed to enter the EU. .

This concession could also be extended to vaccines that have completed the World Health Organization (WHO) emergency process, the Commission document states.