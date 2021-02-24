The Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, this Wednesday in Brussels. POOL / Reuters

On June 15, 2017, 500 million citizens said goodbye to the bulky bills that came to them for calling or browsing with their mobile in another country of the European Union. Brussels has now proposed to extend this regulation for ten years, which expires on June 30, 2022. The Commission will take advantage of the extension of this regulation, one of the most applauded by European consumers, to reduce the wholesale costs of companies, of So the charges that led to the end of roaming are more sustainable for operators.

The Executive Vice President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, defined the end point at roaming as a ‘cornerstone’ of the single market. But that achievement, achieved in 2017, had an expiration date. If the regulation that made it possible is not renewed, this saving is not guaranteed. For this reason, Brussels proposes a new regulation that extends it ten years, until June 30, 2032. “In Europe’s digital decade, everyone should be able to have excellent connectivity anywhere in Europe, as if they were at home “Vestager said.

Brussels will use this opportunity to introduce other improvements for consumers. Specifically, citizens will be able to enjoy the same network quality and speed in any corner of the EU to which they travel whenever possible, since network availability varies across the continent. In any case, operators cannot deliberately reduce the quality of the roaming service: if a consumer in his country has 4G and wherever he travels there is also 4G, he does not have to settle for 3G connectivity. In addition, operators must inform customers of the quality of service they can expect during their stay in the country.

Consumers should also be provided with details about phone numbers for which there is a surcharge to use, such as those for some television shows. The companies must send a text message to the user upon arrival in the country, with a link to a web page where it informs them about the numbering of the country and the associated rates. The objective, according to the Commission, is to avoid unpleasant surprises for citizens when the telephone bill arrives, since some countries may charge services that others do not charge.

Finally, the new regulation also reduces the maximum wholesale prices, that is, what companies pay each other to provide roaming services to their customers. The reduction of these caps will be done gradually: the first stage will take place on July 1, 2022 and the second, on January 1, 2025. The objective is that with this reduction in rates, roaming is sustainable for companies. Regulation must now go through the European Parliament and the Council.