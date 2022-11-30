“Russia will pay for the devastation it causes.” Ursula von der Leyen’s statement is not empty words. The European Union (EU) wants the Putin regime to pay legally and financially for the war in Ukraine. This Wednesday, Brussels has proposed to expropriate the frozen goods and assets of Russian oligarchs for their support of the Russian invasion and use those resources for the reconstruction of the country. In addition, the EU will support the creation of a special international tribunal to try war crimes committed by Russia.

As detailed by the president of the Community Executive, it is estimated that the economic damage to Ukraine is around 600,000 million euros. Since the start of the invasion, through economic sanctions, the EU has frozen 300 billion euros of Russian Central Bank reserves and seized another 19 billion euros from individuals and companies that have supported the Russian offensive. “Russia and its oligarchs have to compensate Ukraine for the damage and cover the costs of rebuilding the country,” Von der Leyen has assured.

The EU wants to create a structure to “manage” the confiscated funds and invest them and allocate the proceeds to the reconstruction of Ukraine. For an individual’s assets to be confiscated, he “must have committed a specific crime,” European sources have highlighted. In the long term, when the sanctions are lifted, the return of the funds “should be linked to a peace agreement in which Russia pays compensation for all the damage caused.” For the creation of this legal framework, collaboration with the G7 partners will be “fundamental”. In addition, the proposal must be discussed with the Member States, which must give their approval to the initiative.

War crimes will not go unpunished either. The mass graves in Bucha, Irpin, Izium… “At least 20,000 Ukrainian civilians have died since the start of the invasion,” Von der Leyen pointed out. Russia “must pay” for this and also for “the crime of aggression against a sovereign state.” The European Commission, he has stressed, is prepared to work with the international community to create this special court.