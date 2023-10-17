Massacre in Belgium, Brussels attacker dead. Hunt for two more people

The Brussels attacker – hit in the chest by gunshots fired by the officers during the arrest – would have died in the ambulance. The Belgian media reported it. Meanwhile, others two people would be wanted by the Brussels police in relation to last night’s attack. This was revealed by the “Derniere Heure” website.

Fear returns terrorism in Europe. Belgium is plunged back into terror after a man opened the door last night fire right in the center killing two Swedes. The assailant is Lassoued Abdeslam, Tunisian asylum seeker. Between June and July the Koran was publicly desecrated twice in Sweden. The investigation entrusted to the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office.

According to the police, the killer, Lassoued Abdeslam, a 45-year-old Tunisian, shouted “Allah Akbar”. The budget is two deaths and one seriously injured person. In the images taken by a resident of the area, the man can be seen wearing a fluorescent orange jacket and a white helmet, with a Kalashnikov in hand, get on a scooter and flee presumably after shooting in a building lobby and hitting two people in a taxi. The victims are two Swedes. The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo proclaims maximum alert in the capital. The man suspected of being the perpetrator of the attack that caused the death of two people last night in Brussels has been arrestedor. This was announced by the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office.

The shooting occurred on Ypres Boulevard. The victims are two Swedes who were wearing the shirts of their country’s national football team. The match was played on Monday evening Belgium-Sweden football, interrupted and then suspended due to the attack. Between June and July the Koran was publicly desecrated twice in Sweden. Perhaps the date chosen by the killer for the shooting may not have been completely random.

The attacker is an asylum seeker

Lassoued Abdeslam, born in 1978, is therefore a Tunisian asylum seeker since 2019 and was residing illegally in Belgium. This latest news has not been officially confirmed by the authorities. The man said he was from ISIS. The shooting was later claimed in a video that was later removed. Lassoued had his asylum application rejected in 2020, but then “disappeared from the radar” of the Belgian authorities. The attacker had submitted an asylum application in our country in November 2019 and received a negative response in October 2020, being officially canceled from the national register on 12 February 2021. For this reason it was not possible to trace him to organize his repatriation. He has never stayed in a federal reception center and, as a result, the order to leave the country, issued in March 2021, was not effective.

Radicalized attacker known to the secret services

The suspected Brussels attacker, according to what we read on the website of the Sudinfo.be newspaper, was known to federal intelligence services for his Islamic radicalization. However, this information remains “to be confirmed” officially. The man appears to be domiciled in Schaerbeek, a neighborhood of the capital that is among the most densely populated by the Turkish and North African communities.

Maximum alert in Brussels

Prime Minister De Croo confirmed the level of alert 4 in the capitalthe highest, synonymous with “serious and imminent” terrorist threat, while in the rest of the country the level is set at 3.

The attacker’s home was searched

The investigation into the attack was entrusted to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office responsible for counter-terrorism. Overnight, a reinforced police operation led by special units took place on Avenue Huart Hamoir, in Schaerbeek, where the alleged perpetrator of the attack was staying. The entire building, made up of around twenty apartments, was searched.

The terrorist threat has been raised to the highest level

The Belgium has therefore raised the alert level to 4, its maximum, synonymous with “serious and imminent” terrorist threat. The Belgian media La Libre reports it. “After the shooting in Brussels, the police services are mobilizing to ensure security in and around our capital, in cooperation with the Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden.” This was announced by the mayor of Brussels-Capital, Philippe Close.

France strengthens border controls

The French Interior Ministry Darmanin has given instructions strengthen border controls between France and Belgium. This was reported by BFM TV sources.

Muslim Council of Belgium condemns the attack

The Muslim Council of Belgiumthe representative body of the Islamic faith and the official interlocutor of the Belgian Muslim community, has condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack committed in Brussels. According to national media reports, the Council called on the authorities “to be extremely firm in protecting our national community and to shed light as soon as possible” on this type of “conflicts that do not concern us”.

