The logos of the main social networks that will have extra obligations from the Commission on their contents. DENIS CHARLET (AFP)

The European Commission has already specified which digital platforms will have to assume transparency obligations, increase the protection of minors or be more diligent against misinformation. There are 19 companies among which there is an overwhelming dominance of the American giants of the digital sector, compared to two European (Booking and Zalando) and two Chinese (Alibaba Aliexpress and TikTok), as published by the Community Executive on Tuesday. To be included in this list, a basic criterion must be met: you must have at least 45 million active users per month. The known list can grow since, as the statement itself explains, this is a first batch.

The digital services regulation that was approved in the European Union last year established the creation of a figure among the technological giants, the so-called Gatekeepers, for which a series of obligations would be established for having a large presence on the Internet. According to the definition of the Commission itself, it is done by three elements: having a “strong position in the market, a significant impact in the single market and being active in multiple countries”; have “a strong role in intermediation, linking a large number of users with many businesses”; and, finally, playing this role in a continuous and stable manner, which is interpreted as performing the two previous conditions for at least three years.

In the list of 19 platforms and search engines, it is easy to see the overwhelming dominance of the American giants in the sector. In fact, large groups in Silicon Valley have more than one of their platforms/search engines included. For example, Alphabet has Google Play, Google Maps, Google Shopping, YouTube and its search engine; Microsoft would have LinkedIn or Bing; and Meta, to Facebook and Instagram. The other US players included are Amazon MarketPlace, Apple Appstore Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitter and Wikipedia.

From now on, the indicated companies have four months to adapt to the requirements of the European standard for these companies and to send their first annual risk assessment report to the commission. Within 4 months of notification of designation decisions, designated search engines and platforms will need to adapt their systems, resources and processes for regulatory compliance. In this document, they will have to identify the risks they find in the services they offer: disinformation, impact on freedom of expression or freedom of the media or influence on gender violence. In addition, they must expose their plans to mitigate all these risks, something that will be subject, explains the Commission, to an independent audit and to the supervision of Brussels, which has recently created the European Center of Logarithmic Transparency.

An example of how the regulation of digital services and the definition of these Gatekeepers can impact these companies was seen a few months ago when Twitter suspended the accounts of several American journalists who regularly write about Elon Musk. Then the vice president of the Commission, Vera Jourova, was quick to threaten the social network: “There are red lines. And sanctions, soon”. She was referring to the regulation that had been approved and is still being deployed, one of the steps of which is the nomination of these companies that have special obligations. These sanctions, included in the regulations, even reach 6% of the company’s annual turnover. However, before reaching the maximum punishment there are others, since the logic that imposes in the punishments of the EU, also in these cases, is that they be effective, proportionate and dissuasive, as they usually explain the spokespersons and the community communiqués.

