The time for adjustments must wait. Brussels has decided that it will propose the reactivation of fiscal rules when the European economy recovers to pre-pandemic levels. And despite the fact that it will give its verdict in May, the European Commission advances that the indicators it manages suggest “continuing to apply the general escape clause in 2022 and deactivate it as of 2023.” But even then, the Community Executive proposes to continue giving wide sleeves to the countries that at that time have not completely recovered (predictably Spain and Italy), allowing them to use “all the flexibilities” provided for in the Stability and Growth Pact.

Europe faces the pandemic with a war economy. The Twenty-seven in 2020 drained their fiscal buffers or resorted to massive borrowing to attack the pandemic on the economic front with unprecedented stimulus packages that represented 8% of GDP and liquidity measures that reached 19% of GDP. And although the EU believes that it is beginning to see the end of the depression, the caution with which de-escalation measures are being adopted or the risk posed by new variants of the virus may once again delay the rebound. For this reason, the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, has been warning that it is better to launch more stimuli than necessary than to fall short. “In today’s circumstances, the risks of doing too little outweigh the risks of doing too much. This is the time to act big, to cite the new Secretary of the Treasury of the United States ”, he recalled.

Brussels does not want to repeat the mistakes of the Great Recession, when it prescribed an overdose of austerity. The European Commission, according to the communication published on Tuesday, believes that the EU should focus on two major areas: quality public investment and structural reforms. And for this, the Executive of Ursula von der Leyen believes that capitals need resources – which they will obtain with the Next Generation EU recovery fund – but also time and space. And although from the area of ​​Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis they recall the need to maintain financial sustainability in the medium term, the Commission insists that the priority continues to be to lay out a safety net as thick and elastic as possible to sustain the fall and drive the rebound.

Despite the fact that the Commission will present its formal proposal in the May package after consulting with the capitals, the communication published this Tuesday paves the way to extend the suspension de facto of the fiscal rules – approved last year – one more year. Brussels believes that it cannot be guided only by complex unobservable variables, quarterly economic indicators or employment data. Instead, it defends that the “most appropriate indicator” is the “level of economic activity” compared to the end of 2019. In other words, when the EU returns to that level, fiscal rules can be reactivated.

The Community Executive will use, as requested by Berlin, the economic forecasts that it publishes in spring. Even so, it advances: “According to the Commission’s winter forecast for 2021, EU GDP is expected to reach its 2019 level by mid-2022. Therefore, current preliminary indications would suggest continuing to apply the general clause of escape in 2022 and deactivate it as of 2023 ”. The progress of the economy does not indicate, for now, that there will be a turnaround that allows us to think about a faster recovery. “The guidance we offer today means that we must keep the clause activated in 2022 as well. One year later [del inicio de la pandemia]We are still in the middle of a very difficult stage ”, confirmed Gentiloni.

The winter forecasts also predicted that Spain and Italy by the end of 2022 will still not have recovered their pre-pandemic activity. The Commission therefore proposes a kind of application of tailor-made fiscal rules so that these countries do not yet see their rebound interrupted. “In the event that a Member State has not recovered the level of economic activity prior to the crisis, all the flexibilities of the Stability and Growth Pact will be fully used,” the communication maintains. If the trend predicted by the Commission is confirmed, Spain would not have to submit to the full discipline of fiscal rules until 2024.

The decision of the European Commission will go to the Council of Ministers of the EU (Ecofin) later. France, Spain and Italy have expressed their willingness to maintain the suspension of this clause, especially to be able to carry out the debate on the reform of the fiscal rules before they come into force again. Germany wants to wait to see the May forecasts before making a pronouncement, especially in an election year, but in Berlin the conviction that fiscal rules must be reformed is gaining ground. Despite Brussels ruling out a modification of the treaties, Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni advocated last Friday for the revision to be thorough. “If we want to be more ambitious – and if not now, when? – we must not rule out legislative changes,” he said.