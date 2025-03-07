The European Commission has put in ‘stand by‘His plan to remove Gibraltar from the list of territories to which the EU monitors in a special way in the framework of the fight against money laundering. This is the call … Gray list, of which the community government has been trying to get the Rock, but also to Panama and the United Arab Emirates. Is the fight against the calls tax havenswith all its legal, territorial and strategic nuances existing among them.

After the formation of the new Colegio de Commissioners, the new head of Financial Services and Union of Savings and Investments, the Portuguese María Luís Alburquerque, appeared on January 28 before the commissions of Economy and Justice and Interior of the European Parliament in a joint session to test the support of the Eurocamara to this triple initiative that It affects Gibraltar, United Arab Emirates and Panama. As ABC has learned, Alburquerque found a forceful opposition to the plan, and according to sources present at the meeting, “he understood that in the pool There is no water». In the case of Gibraltar, the groups that refuse to get it out of the gray list are the PPE, Patriots and a part of European conservatives and reformists (ECR), the continental family of the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

The elaboration of this list is a consequence of the periodic reviews on the situation of the states in relation to the antibhannel struggle, one of the issues that most worries in Brussels. From the technical point of view, the commission argues that Gibraltar is complying with the required legislation. However, an issue is the current regulations and another the implementation of it so that the measures are effective.

The Commission does this study once a year and for this it is based on two indices that analyze legal regulation, but not its implementation. The first is an external report (GAFI) and the second is its own, although very influenced by the previous one. Groups that oppose Gibraltar from the gray list understand that despite the legislation, it is not fulfilled, or Not in a satisfactory or compatible way with the EU requirement standards.

Officially, the commission admits that after the rejection in 2024 of the Parliament of a similar initiative, the Commission «did not publish the delegated regulation that updated The list with third high -risk countries». On the concrete issue of Gibraltar, he says that “he has heard the camera’s concerns about specific countries and is working with them in the identified deficiencies” and “intends to update the list as soon as possible.”

However, community sources assure ABC that the curator has decided to stop the matter in the face of the finding that it does not have the necessary support. «The matter is not at all mature And, in view of the opposition of the groups, the commission will let it sleep, ”they explain. There is another element that complicates the initiative: the fact that the three territories go together and do not vote individually complicates that the commission can grant support in Parliament. From the European popular group it is ensured that «if they get that list again, We are going to oppose». For its part, from the group of European social democrats it is explained to this newspaper that “it is a nonsense” that Panama is on the list of tax havens, so that they are «In favor of getting it out»From the gray list against money laundering.

In 2024, the previous European Commission already found the opposition of Parliament. At that time, it was the then Eurodiputa and former Foreign Minister of Spanish José Manuel García Margallo who led The opposite position of Spain. To do this, he presented an amendment grabbing the financial practices of Gibraltar and the fact that it could be used to avoid sanctions against the Russian regime of Vladimir Putin. After the June 9 elections and once the new commissioner school is composed, it is when Alburquerque has resumed the initial intention. The answer has been the same.

The position of Spain

When this year the commission publishes the annual report on the so -called tax havens, it will be time to see how the European Parliament reacts, not only the European Parliament, but also the advice. There the media attention will be in the position adopted by the Government of Spain in full conversations about Brexit, the last pending fringe in negotiations between Brussels and London. The Government of Pedro Sánchez has veto capacity.

A year ago it was significant that the European Parliament’s decision was adopted against the criteria of the Spanish socialists, which induced to believe that this matter could be part of the negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union, in which Spain has the most relevant role.

The fight against money laundering It is a priority in the European Union because it is understood that it is the main route of financing of organized crime and terrorism. In this sense, as explained by Brussels, Spain is a country of reference as a result of the experience acquired after so many decades to fight the terrorist band ETA.

Waiting for the European Commission and the governments of the United Kingdom and Spain to reach an agreement on the future of Gibraltar, in the European Parliament any movement is observed carefully that could affect the anti -year legislation and if this could be related to the aforementioned negotiations. The cross vetoes between the affected countries and the parliamentary groups draw a difficult horizon to the initial plan to remove the three territories from the gray list in a single vote.