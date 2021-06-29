Brussels has decided to open an in-depth investigation into the acquisition of Air Europa by the IAG group, Iberia’s parent company. The European Commission has refused to still give the green light to the merger project due to the “concern” that it could reduce competition in the national and international air transport markets. The Community Executive has until November 5 to investigate in detail the impact on competition that the operation will have.

More information

For now, the European Commission has decided to raise its hand to the acquisition of Air Europa by IAG, which was made with the company through Iberia for 500 million euros, but to be paid within six years. In a statement, Brussels has reported that the group refused to present concessions or commitments to facilitate the approval of the project despite the fact that it is aware that it has signed two memoranda with Spanish airlines “as possible solutions.” The IAG airline signed agreements with Volotea on short and medium-haul routes and with World2fly on some ocean liners, in which there would be no competition and would be problematic for the operation.

Brussels’ initial investigation suggests that concessions will be necessary for the operation, notified in May, to go ahead. IAG – which is also part of Vueling – is the leading company in Spain, while Air Europa is the third in passenger transport. “Both operate a network of Spanish national routes, as well as short-distance routes between Spain and other countries in the European Economic Area or outside the EU, and long-distance routes between Spain and America,” the statement said.

Brussels has reserves in two large blocks. First, the Commission fears that the proposal put forward by the company involves “significantly reducing” competition on 70 national routes or that have a Spanish city as their origin or destination, in which both companies now compete. “On several routes, IAG and Air Europa are the only two airlines that operate them,” the statement added. At the international level, the Commission is concerned about various routes between Madrid and the United States and Latin America.

Connecting flights

The second front that worries Brussels is the effect that the operation may have on other airlines that depend on Air Europa’s national and short-haul network for their operations at Madrid airport and other European Union aerodromes. In other words, without the connecting flights that Air Europa now offers, many companies could decide to suspend their international flights in the face of competition from IAG, which would imply an extra cost for customers.

The Commission has also analyzed the pressure that other companies would have on the merger. And the result is that not even the low-cost companies would be able to exercise sufficient competition on several routes to break the high market shares with which the new entity would become. Finally, Brussels has also analyzed to what extent the crisis derived from the pandemic would affect both companies and their competitors in the long term, since many companies may have to change or redo their plans. Not being able to determine this horizon, he worked under the hypothesis that they would continue to operate the same routes as before, which means that both are direct competitors on those 70 routes.

“IAG, which operates with Iberia and Vueling, among others, and Air Europa are the main airlines in Spain. They are also fundamental providers of connections between Spain, the rest of Europe and Latin America. We will carefully examine whether the proposed operation would negatively affect competition on national, short-haul and long-haul routes to and from Spain, which could lead to higher prices and lower quality for travelers, “said the Executive Vice President of the Commission and Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager in a statement. “Although the financial situation of many airlines remains fragile, there are indications that the demand for air transport services is recovering from the coronavirus crisis. It is important to ensure that the recovery of the sector takes place in a competitive environment that preserves sufficient choice for travelers, ”he added.

Most of the operations that are reported to the European Commission pass the first routine investigation without any problem. However, by not presenting commitments, it has been decided that the investigation goes to a second phase of in-depth investigation. Now, Brussels has two other mergers in that stadium: of the Willis Towers by Aon; that of Trimo by Kingspan Group, and that of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering by Hyundai Heavy Industries.