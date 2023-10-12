The European Commission has opened an investigation into and violent acts and incitement to hatred. The launch of this investigation comes after Brussels asked the platform at the beginning of the week for explanations about the measures it was going to implement to eliminate the terrorist content that, according to the Commission, circulates on X after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Thus, the beginning of this investigation was announced by the European Commission in a statement this Thursday, and the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, justified it in his own X account: «The Digital Services Law is here to protect both our freedom of expression as our democracies, including in times of crisis. “We have sent X a formal request for information, the first step in our investigation to determine whether they comply with the DSA.”

This opens a new front for a company that has not stopped making headlines since its current owner, Elon Musk, took over a year ago. Thus, Musk’s people now have until October 18, and at the latest until the 31st of the same month, to respond to the questions posed by Brussels.

If you do not do so or if the Commission considers that the response is “incorrect, incomplete or confusing”, the community government may impose a fine on the platform. As explained in the statement, the penalty, once the investigation is concluded, could be up to 6% of its annual turnover worldwide.