The European Commission has opened an investigation into the Chinese e-commerce website AliExpress for alleged sales of fake products, including medicines, as announced this Monday by the Community Executive. The measure has been taken within the framework of the new Digital Services Law, which came into force in August and seeks to put a stop to the information and products disseminated by large technological platforms.

Brussels already resorted to this law in October with the opening of investigations into X (formerly Twitter), Meta and TikTok, for the dissemination of fake news and illicit content in the context of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Now the one indicated is AliExpress. “The Digital Services Law is not only to control hate speech, misinformation or cyberbullying. It has also been approved to ensure the removal of illegal or unsafe products sold in the EU through platforms on-lineincluding the increasing marketing of false medicines and pharmaceutical products, which are potentially harmful to health,” said Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton in a statement released this Monday.

The company has until November 27 to provide the required documentation and, depending on the response, the Commission will detail “the next steps to follow,” including the opening of a formal procedure according to article 66 of the aforementioned law. If it considers it appropriate, Brussels can impose fines.

AliExpress has been included by the EU as one of the platforms affected by the new regulations, along with other technological giants such as Amazon, TikTok, Meta and Google, considering that they have a significant dominance of the market.

The digital services regulation establishes the creation of a figure among the technological giants, the so-called gatekeepers, for which a series of obligations are established for having a large presence on the Internet. According to the Commission’s own definition, it is done through three elements: having a “strong position in the market, a significant impact in the single market and being active in multiple countries”; have “a strong role in intermediation, linking a large number of users with many businesses”; and, finally, play this role in a continuous and stable manner, which is interpreted as performing the two previous conditions for at least three years.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter