The Brussels Motor Show is an event marked on the Belgian calendar. Only in the week in which it is open at the beginning of January, around 25% of the sales of the dealers in the country are settled.

In 2023, the event celebrates its centenary and it takes on a new relevance that suggests that it could fill the void left behind by the major events in the sector in Europe: Geneva and Frankfurt.

The main difference between the Swiss, German or French shows, which had traditionally been dedicated to revealing automotive innovations, and the Belgian, which is eminently commercial, is who pays the bill. In traditional salons, this falls on the manufacturers themselves, while in the second, it is the dealers

who rents the fairground. Thus, while brands have progressively withdrawn from salons, to the point of not being present at major events such as Paris, practically all the commercial offer currently available in Europe was on display in Brussels.

«In the hundredth edition of the Salon,

Brussels reinforces its position among the international automotive events”, said the president of the Febiac manufacturers’ association, which organizes the fair, Andreas Cremer. “Our location and the absence of a Belgian manufacturer make it an ideal place for the fair.”

Of course, these two qualities were, precisely, what had made Geneva stand out as the default appointment of the European automotive industry. By 2023, this fair will be held for the first time in Doha, Qatar.

world firsts



The fact that Brussels is a trade show did not prevent manufacturers from taking advantage of

to bring out the heavy artillery. From slight aesthetic changes or the introduction of new engines ready for the market, to ‘concept-cars’ of the future, cars that had not been seen to date and exclusive historical and ultra-luxury models.

For example, even though

Dacia brought its ‘concept’ Manifesto, the lunar buggy that he presented before the Paris Motor Show, the most important position was reserved for two more innovations within everyone’s reach: the first hybrid engine in its history, for the Jogger; and a more powerful powertrain for its affordable zero-emissions, the Spring urban SUV.

With

the end of the combustion engine on the horizon, electric cars were one of the main protagonists in Brussels. In the Stellantis space, which occupied half of a pavilion, the Citroën C4 produced in Madrid stood out, along with the Abarth 500e, the new Opel Astra or the Jeep Avenger, all with zero-emission engines.

Abarth 500 e, one of the great protagonists /



FP



One of the virtues of the fact that the Belgian show is focused on vehicles for sale and not on future technologies – although there were several interesting ‘concepts’,

like Volkswagen ID sedanthe Mini Aceman, or the Audi Grandsphere, among others – is that there was not much presence of micromobility or autonomous driving systems or hydrogen engines.

But that doesn’t mean there wasn’t room for innovation. Mazda unveiled the return to the market of its legendary rotary engine after more than a decade of discontinuation

the sports car RX-8. Now, this will be used as a generator for the batteries of the MX-30 plug-in hybrid. On the high performance side, a Rimac Refrigerator was on display, the fastest electric car in the world –it reaches 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds– or the Bugatti Chiron, an ode to high engineering, with a W16 engine. which delivers 1,500 CV, the same as the Refrigerator, but these combustion. Both have a price that exceeds two million euros.

Jeep Avenger, triumph of the living room /



FP



Chinese brands



Another reality that became clear in Brussels is that Chinese brands have already landed in Europe and are competing head-to-head with Western manufacturers. Some of them, like BYD, had

with spaces bigger than Tesla itself. Its Han, Atto 3 and Tang models are starting their commercial offensive in Europe – they started with the countries with the best charging network – and will soon arrive in Spain.

Although BYD is the largest zero-emission car manufacturer by volume in the world, some of its competitors such as DFSK or Seres were also present.

But, especially, one of the most anticipated brands under the new management of the Chinese Geely also exhibited two of its new models. Lotus was present with the Emira, its latest combustion sports car, and the Eletre, its first zero-emission SUV.

Given the

Belgium has no national manufacturers, the groups of importers have considerable strength. The D’ieteren Group is listed on the stock market and is in charge of distributing the entire Volkswagen Group in the country, from Cupra, present with the Urban Rebel to Lamborghini, which brought the Huracán Sterrato, modified to cross gravel roads starting at 305,000 euros. All its offer was in a single pavilion just for the company.

However, not even the large groups of importers are immune to automotive market trends.

D’ieteren aims to become a mobility provider. As such, they are the owners of the main car sharing service in Brussels and one of the bike sharing operators in the capital.