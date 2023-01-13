The hundredth edition of the Brussels Auto Show will kick off on January 14, the first major Motor Show of the year which opens the season of innovations related to the automotive world, effectively becoming a new point of reference now that the Geneva Motor Show has decided to transfer all assets to Qatar. After the first day dedicated to the press, during which the Jeep Avenger was crowned the winner of the Car of the Year 2023, the exhibition pavilions are preparing to welcome the general public. The 100th Brussels Motor Show will offer several previews and new models on display, with several car manufacturers having responded to the organizers’ call. Let’s take a look at them in more detail.

Opel, for example, is present at the Belgian Motor Show with four previews. In fact, the Rüsselsheim-based car manufacturer will participate in the event with its electrified range and in particular with some world premieres, starting with the new Electric abstract, the first full electric version of the Blitz brand’s best seller. Alongside the Astra Electric, other important new products with the sporty GSe signature, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer GSe and the top-of-the-range SUV Opel Grandland GSe, will also make their debut. Peugeot will take the opportunity of the Brussels Motor Show to inaugurate the full year in front of the many expected visitors electrification. The stand of the car manufacturer of the Lion will in fact be full of electric and hybrid models: ranging from the new 408 to the e-208 GT, passing through the 308 SW and the 508 PSE up to the 9X8 hypercar. There will also be room for the e-2008 and 3008 plug-in Hybrid SUVs, the 308 5p and the e-EXPERT commercial vehicle.

Among the protagonists of the 100th edition of the Brussels Motor Show there will also be Alfa Romeo. The Alfa Romeo will be present at the Motor Show which opens 2023 in the year of the centenary of the event, taking advantage of the opportunity to show all its innovations, starting with the Tonale which will be present at the stand of the Arese car manufacturer both with the Hybrdi version and in the new variant Q4 plug-in hybrid. Alongside the new SUV, there will also be room for the restyling of Giulia and Stelvio, launched at the end of last year and on sale from February. Also on display is a great Alfa classic, an example of Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale from 1967style icon and, still today, the inspiring muse and highest point of reference for the designers of the Alfa Romeo Style Centre.

Jeep will be in the spotlight with Avenger, awarded the prestigious title of Car of the Year 2023 and alongside the first electric SUV of the Stellantis brand there will also be other electrified models, including Grand Cherokee 4xe, Wrangler 4xe and Compass and Renegade, with the last two on display with both mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines. Fiat will also be present at the Brussels Motor Show with the complete range of electric 500s, the Tipo, the 500X and the complete range of commercial vehicles: E-Doblò, E-Scudo and E-Ducato. At the Hyundai stand you will be able to admire the Ioniq 5 and the new Ioniq 6, as well as Bayon and Tucson. World preview for Mazda which will unveil the MX-30 R-EV in Brussels, the full electric version of Hiroshima with the Wankel as a range extender. Rich participation also for BMW, with the 3.0 CSL super sports car made in just 50 units, alongside the M2, M3 Touring, the restyling of the Z4 M40i and finally the BEV iX1 and i4. At the Belgian Motor Show, news also for Dacia Spring, ready to debut in the new version Extreme and the new engine ELECTRIC 65, with the number 65 indicating maximum power: available exclusively with Spring Extreme, this new solution is combined with an innovative reduction gear that multiplies the torque transmitted to the wheels, thus allowing more acceleration and pick-up over a wider range of use. In this case, the range reaches i 220km in WLTP Combined cycle and 305km in WLTP City cycle. Dacia has announced that the new Spring Extreme with an ELECTRIC 65 engine is available for order in Italy at a price of 23,200 euros. Also present were Seres, with the SUV 5 and the crossover 3 and Mini with the Cooper SE, the Countryman PHEV as well as the Aceman concept.