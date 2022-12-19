Opel anticipates its presence at the 100th edition of the Brussels Motor Show to be held in the Belgian capital from 14 to 22 January 2023. The car manufacturer from Rüsselsheim will participate in the event with its electrified range and in particular with some world premieres, starting with the new Electric abstract, the first full electric version of the Blitz brand’s best seller. Alongside the Astra Electric, other important new products with the sporty GSe signature, the Opel Astra Sports Tourer GSe and the top-of-the-range SUV Opel Grandland GSe, will also make their debut.

The Opel Mokka Electric will also be present in Brussels with a new battery and 20% more range than before. The range of electrified cars at the Belgian Motor Show will be completed by the Opel Corsa-e. And last but not least, Opel will demonstrate its approach to the electrification of commercial vehicles with the “International Van of the Year 2021” Opel Combo-e and Opel Vivaro-e. “We are opening the next chapter of our electrification offensive with the premiere of our new Opel Astra Electric in Brussels”said Florian Huettl, CEO of Opel. “Our first all-electric Astra will give further impetus to electric mobility in the important compact class. Furthermore, our fully electrified range demonstrates that we are making great strides towards our goal of becoming an all-electric brand. Furthermore, more and more customers are using our digital offer for “online sales”, now also in Belgium”.