A post published on X with a rather explicit photomontage featuring the character in question portrayed among other figures reminiscent of the famous Sopranos. In the foreground is the face of Antonio Decaro of the Democratic Party, indicated for the presidency of the Environment Commission of the European Parliament and whose nomination will be made official at the September Plenary. Above the photo is the writing with the question mark: «Mafia contacts in the EU committee?».

Dear fellow citizens, In the first part of my report on the newly appointed “ENVI” (Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety), I already described how the Italian Social Democrat Antonio Decaro managed to get himself elected as the new committee… pic.twitter.com/9JDD6otlec — Christine Anderson (@AndersonAfDMdEP) July 29, 2024

A strong and provocative choice by the German MEP Alternatives für Deutschland Christine Anderson who wanted to stir things up with this post.

«For the moment the presumption of innocence also applies to Antonio Decaro – said Anderson -, but the legitimate question arises about how wise it is to elect someone to chair one of the most important committees of the European Parliament while his party’s entire camp is currently drowning in an anti-mafia investigation».



«The photomontage of German MEP Anderson of Alternative für Deutschland against Antonio Decaro is beyond comment. A disgrace against a gentleman – he always commented on X Nicola Zingaretti, Head of the Democratic Party Delegation in Brussels. Who added – To Antonio all our solidarity against a squalid act of squadrista».





A post, that of the German MEP Anderson, that did not stop at barely implied insinuations. It continues: «With Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Decaro in the European Parliament, we now have two ruthless supporters of the eco-socialist, ruinous and anti-citizen “Green Deal” in key positions, both at the center of massive investigations – says the Afd MEP -. Von der Leyen for corruption and Antonio Decaro for involvement with the Italian mafia. How can these people be seriously proposed as candidates for high political office and then be elected by a large majority?