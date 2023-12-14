BRUSSELS. Swirl of meetings for Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the European Council in Brussels. The Premier has met and will continue to see various leaders to discuss the main topics on the agenda of the summit, from the enlargement of the EU to the Western Balkans to the financial prospects of the Union. Yesterday afternoon you met the President of the Republic of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, while yesterday evening you had a long exchange of views with the French President Emmanuel Macron. An informal meeting which was later joined by the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. This morning, before the start of the Council's formal work, Meloni met with the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban. A method which, explains sources at Palazzo Chigi, confirms what President Meloni himself underlined during his communications in Parliament when he stated that “doing foreign policy means talking to everyone”.

Before meeting with Meloni, Orban saw European Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this morning, along with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The EU leaders are working to “soften” the positions of the head of the Budapest government who continues to threaten a veto on the start of Ukraine's accession talks to the EU and other chapters linked to Kiev. Orban underlined that «enlargement is not a theoretical question, it is a legally detailed process, based on merit and which presents prerequisites. We have established 7 of them and, even according to the Commission's assessment, three of the seven are not satisfied, so there is no reason to negotiate the accession of Ukraine”

Schlein: “Meloni government incapable, the discussion at the European Council worries us”

«Don't make the mistake of returning to austerity. We are very concerned about the discussion being held in the European Council, because it significantly worsens the commission's proposal”, declares the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, on the sidelines of the pre-summit of the Party of European Socialists in Brussels. «We challenged the government for its absence and inability to have a negotiating strategy. Due to their antipathies they have not formed an axis with the countries that have a situation more similar to ours and now there is the risk that Italy will accept a downwards agreement. Moreover, in Italy there is already an austerity maneuver that we are opposing.”

«We have been accused by Meloni of being against the national interest – adds Schlein – but the one who has always chosen the wrongest allies and the most hostile to the Italian national interest is Giorgia Meloni herself, and above all on immigration. A few months ago you went to Warsaw to say that the nationalist governments that build walls against solidarity with Italy are doing a good job, they are right.” She concludes: «Every member country needs to play its part, it's not clear why Meloni doesn't ask her nationalist allies to do so».