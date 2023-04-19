The European Commission is taking measures to prevent cheap grain from Ukraine from flooding European border countries. The crisis action follows after Poland and Hungary, among others, blocked the import of Ukrainian grain this week – in violation of European agreements. Where Brussels first rebuked the countries, it is now accommodating the group and is also allocating 100 million euros to support farmers in the countries.

Brussels was under great pressure to come up with a solution to growing discontent in Ukraine’s neighboring countries. They are displeased with the large amount of grain products that are piling up within their borders. The influx is partly the result of the European Commission’s decision last year to temporarily suspend import tariffs for Ukrainian products out of solidarity. The intention was that border countries would act as transit countries, so that the grain would not compete with that of European farmers.

In practice, a lot of grain came on the market in the countries, also admits President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. In a letter to the heads of government of Bulgaria, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary and Poland on Wednesday, she stressed the need to remove “unintended consequences” from EU policies. To this end, it is announcing a new support package of 100 million euros, on top of the more than 55 million euros that the Commission has already earmarked to compensate farmers in Eastern Europe who have been affected.

Sealed containers

The Commission is also coming up with so-called ‘preventive measures’ to prevent Ukrainian wheat, maize, sunflower seeds and rapeseed from ending up on the local market. According to EU officials, this is not about import duties or bans, but Brussels will help ensure that the products are transported elsewhere in the EU or outside Europe. For example, by sealing containers or requesting proof from a customer outside the border countries. In principle, the measures will apply until June.

Poland and Ukraine already reached a bilateral agreement on Tuesday evening on lifting the grain blockade, also with agreements on transit. The EU emergency measures should further complement this and prevent EU countries from imposing trade restrictions on their own. At the same time, Brussels will examine whether more structural measures are needed to better protect European farmers, in the most extreme case with levies. Such an investigation can take months.

Whether the measures announced on Wednesday will remove all the unrest remains to be seen. The protest of farmers in Eastern Europe has been fierce in recent weeks, straining solidarity with Ukraine. It is particularly uncertain whether the effect of the new measures will soon become visible. There is still a lot of grain in warehouses in Poland and Hungary, among others, that has to be transported elsewhere, while market demand is currently low.