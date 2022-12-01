Twitter must respect the new European content control law. This has been demanded by the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, of Elon Musk, in a telematic meeting that the two held this Wednesday and in which Brussels has expressed concern that the company has “sufficient human resources”. to comply with the regulations.

«Twitter will have to strengthen content moderation, protect freedom of expression and address misinformation (…). All this requires sufficient Artificial Intelligence and human resources”, Breton has pointed out. The warning from Brussels comes shortly after Musk carried out mass layoffs and closed several of the company’s offices.

The new European law on digital services makes the large platforms -Facebook, Google, Twitter…- responsible for the content published on them. The regulation seeks to create a friendlier environment for users and protect their fundamental rights, establishing that what is illegal outside the network is also illegal on the Internet. It also fines a series of sanctions for those who break the law, up to 6% of the company’s global turnover. In the case of Twitter, the sum to be paid would exceed 300 million euros. “In Europe, the bird will fly with our European rules,” Breton warned.

In the short time that he has been in charge of the social network, Musk has declared a “general amnesty” and has announced that he will reinstate users who spread misinformation and hate messages who have not broken the law. Shortly after he declared that Twitter will create a “content moderation council with very diverse points of view.” It remains to be seen if the modifications proposed by the tycoon please the European Commission. Breton and Musk agreed that the community institution will be able to carry out a stress test on the company in early 2023. This will allow Twitter to comply with the new European standard.