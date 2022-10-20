It had been seven years since the President of the Generalitat had entered an office of the European Commission in Brussels. The last one was Artur Mas, in 2015. Pere Aragonès broke this Thursday the wall that the ‘procés’ raised and that caused the community authorities to veto the representatives of the Government.

The regional president traveled to the European capital and met with the Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, and this Friday he will do the same with the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton. Aragonès has thus managed to lift the veto that prevented his predecessors, Quim Torra and Carles Puigdemont, from being received in Brussels. Before the independence movement launched the challenge against the State, it was quite common for the Catalan president or his advisers to hold meetings with European commissioners, both in Brussels and in Barcelona.

The top leaders of the Generalitat were even received by the president of the European Commission. After years in which relations were broken by the EU’s rejection of the secessionist project, the thaw occurred in May of this year. The presence of Pedro Sánchez at the conference of the Circle of Economy in Barcelona led to a brief greeting from Aragonès to the president Ursula von der Leyen. It had been a decade since the head of the Catalan Executive could not shake hands with the highest representative of the EU. Later, Vice President Margaritis Schinas met with Aragonès at the Palau de la Generalitat. And the complete normalization of relations took place this Thursday with the meeting at the EU headquarters. Aragonès affirmed that he conveyed to Reynders his concern about how Spain has managed the ‘Pegasus case’.