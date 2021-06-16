The European Union finally released the Eurobonds with which it will pay for the exit from the greatest crisis of the community club since its foundation. “Today is a truly historic day for our European Union,” announced Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The historic issuance of community debt of 20,000 million euros, the largest institutional operation ever carried out in Europe, is the starting signal for the European fund that should underpin the recovery and cement the economic transformation. Investors backed this operation with a demand that multiplied by seven the supply of ten-year bonds, which the Commission placed at an interest of 0.086% using its triple A. Brussels will lay the second stone of the fund today with the approval of the first two plans, that of Spain and that of Portugal.

Brussels, which in the next six years expects to raise 800,000 million euros, has already become a giant of the debt markets. Not only because of the depth of that operation, but also because of the size of the calendar. This year alone it will issue 80,000 million, to which will be added letters that, according to community sources, may reach 20,000 million.

From there, the Von der Leyen Executive hopes to reach a cruising speed of about 150,000 million per year, which places it as the fourth European power in the markets, at the height of Spain. “We have reached a key milestone in the implementation of the NextGenerationEU. After laying all the foundations at record speed, we have successfully carried out the first borrowing operation under the Recovery Plan. This is only the first step on a long journey, ”said the Austrian Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

The EU managed to make that leap against all odds. Capitals that were considered realistic, such as Paris, considered that this first issue would not arrive until September. The most optimistic, like Madrid or Lisbon, spoke of July. Not surprisingly, to get here the EU has had to overcome numerous obstacles: the initial disagreements between North and South, the complex negotiations between the Council and Parliament and the costly ratification process of each country. Once all these obstacles have been overcome, one could only hope that the bureaucratic machinery in Brussels, partly already oiled thanks to the debt issued for the SURE program for financing aid for temporary unemployment, would not fail. And did not do it.

The demand reached 142,000 million euros. In other words, he multiplied the offer by seven. And the remuneration demanded by the markets for this new product was minimal, 0.086%. Eight financial entities participated in the syndication: BNP Paribas, DZ Bank, HSBC, IMI-Intesa, Sanpaolo, Morgan Stanley, Danske Bank and Banco Santander.

Those 20,000 million will serve to begin to cover the pre-financing of the first countries that will receive the green light for their recovery plans. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, begins today a tour to approve the national investment and reform programs. The German will first travel to Lisbon, which will be the first capital to have the approval of Brussels. And it will be followed in the afternoon by Madrid.

First stops

Von der Leyen will therefore start with the countries that suffered the most from the blow inflicted by the pandemic. But also to those that this European fuel will give a greater boost after having negotiated their investment and reform plans since last October. Spain aspires to receive 140,000 million in the next six years, of which it expects to receive 19,000 million in 2021.

Von der Leyen will visit Athens and Copenhagen on Thursday to approve his plans, while on Friday he will go to Luxembourg. There, precisely, the finance ministers of the euro zone will be able to address for the first time the contents of the approved programs. The Council of the EU will, in fact, have one month to study the Commission’s evaluations and ratify that process. Any country can activate the call emergency break, which will involve raising the plans to the heads of state and government.

For now, the rejection of a plan in the Council does not fall within the script, although community sources believe that some partners look closely at the countries that accumulate files for undermining the rule of law. The next formal meeting of the Council is scheduled for July 13, although the Portuguese presidency may still call an extraordinary meeting.

Von der Leyen plans to visit other capitals in the coming weeks, probably including Berlin or Paris. Five countries have asked the Commission for more time to tweak their plans (Slovenia, Poland, Sweden, Croatia and Romania), while Malta, Bulgaria, Estonia and the Netherlands have not yet submitted their programs.