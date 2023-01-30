Attack with a knife by a person in the Brussels subway near the Schuman station, where the EU institutions are based. Three first aid cars arrived at the scene together with several police officers who immediately cordoned off the area. According to initial information there are at least three injured. The attacker was stopped by the police. The witnesses – report some journalists – claim that the attack began on board a subway car.

The federal police have confirmed for now that in the afternoon, at the Schumann metro station, one person was injured and another was arrested by the railway police. The events allegedly took place shortly before 6 pm. Witnesses say that the man sparked panic in the metro station, walking with a knife in his hand, and that he allegedly attempted to attack a woman with a stroller.