There is a manhunt in Brussels after a new terrorist attack which hit the heart of the European capital causing at least two deaths and one injury. The two people were killed with Kalashnikov shots in the late afternoon in a square (Place Sainctelette) in the central area, near the canal that crosses the city not far from the Molenbeek district, from where the terrorist attacks that devastated Paris and threw the France in shock. Around 7.15pm, witnesses saw a man wearing a phosphorescent orange jacket and a white helmet get off a scooter and shout ‘Allah akbar’ first at someone who was in the entrance hall of a building, then at a taxi. Immediately afterwards, again according to the first testimonies, the man fled on board the same scooter. No suspects have been apprehended so far. The victims would be two Swedes, perhaps fans who had come to Brussels to watch the match between their national team and the Belgian one.

Brussels: man opens fire in the centre, the first images



In the evening the police feared that the attacker had headed towards the stadium to strike again. In a video published on the Facebook profile belonging to a certain Slayem Slouma, the terrorist can be seen claiming his action and belonging to ISIS. “I am a Mujahid of the Islamic State, whether you like it or not. We live for our religion and we die for this same religion”, says the man, claiming to have killed “three Swedes right now”.

Attack in Brussels, two dead. The video of the claim: “we live and die for our religion”





Belgian Prime Minister De Croo, the Minister of the Interior and Justice immediately met in the crisis cell to follow the evolution of the situation, asking citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, while the anti-terrorism services took over the case in hand. The authorities decided to increase the alert level and the Ocam, the body for assessing terrorist threats, was urgently convened. “After the shooting – said the mayor of Brussels capital Philippe Close – the police services are mobilizing to ensure security in and around our capital, in cooperation with the Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden”. Close was also at the crisis center to ensure coordination of security forces. The Belgian capital thus falls back into terror after the attack on the Jewish museum which opened the series of attacks claimed by ISIS cells and the double bomb attack that hit the airport and the subway in March 2016, leaving 32 dead and 340 injured, in addition to the three suicide terrorists.

Attack in Brussels, fans sing “Everybody together” at the stadium





According to what was learned in Paris, Minister Gérald Darmanin gave instructions – immediately after the news of the attack in Brussels with the perpetrator on the run – to strengthen controls at the border between France and Belgium. “My thoughts go to the families of the two victims of the despicable attack that took place in Brussels. My absolute support for the Belgian police forces to quickly capture the suspect. We are united against terrorism”, wrote the President of the European Commission on Ursula von der Leyen. “The heart of Europe has been hit by violence. My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the murderous attack in the center of Brussels. My support for the Belgian authorities and security services who are monitoring the situation”, he told echoed the President of the EU Council Charles Michel.