There is a manhunt in Brussels after a new terrorist attack which hit the heart of the European capital causing at least two deaths and one injury. The two people were killed with Kalashnikov shots in the late afternoon in a square (Place Sainctelette) in the central area, near the canal that crosses the city not far from the Molenbeek district, from where the terrorist attacks that devastated Paris and threw the France in shock. Around 7.15pm, witnesses saw a man wearing a phosphorescent orange jacket and a white helmet get off a scooter and shout ‘Allah akbar’ first at someone who was in the entrance hall of a building, then at a taxi. Immediately afterwards, again according to the first testimonies, the man fled on board the same scooter. No suspects have been apprehended so far. The victims would be two Swedes, perhaps fans who had come to Brussels to watch the match between their national team and the Belgian one.
In the evening the police feared that the attacker had headed towards the stadium to strike again. In a video published on the Facebook profile belonging to a certain Slayem Slouma, the terrorist can be seen claiming his action and belonging to ISIS. “I am a Mujahid of the Islamic State, whether you like it or not. We live for our religion and we die for this same religion”, says the man, claiming to have killed “three Swedes right now”.
Belgian Prime Minister De Croo, the Minister of the Interior and Justice immediately met in the crisis cell to follow the evolution of the situation, asking citizens to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel, while the anti-terrorism services took over the case in hand. The authorities decided to increase the alert level and the Ocam, the body for assessing terrorist threats, was urgently convened. “After the shooting – said the mayor of Brussels capital Philippe Close – the police services are mobilizing to ensure security in and around our capital, in cooperation with the Minister of the Interior, Annelies Verlinden”. Close was also at the crisis center to ensure coordination of security forces. The Belgian capital thus falls back into terror after the attack on the Jewish museum which opened the series of attacks claimed by ISIS cells and the double bomb attack that hit the airport and the subway in March 2016, leaving 32 dead and 340 injured, in addition to the three suicide terrorists.
According to what was learned in Paris, Minister Gérald Darmanin gave instructions – immediately after the news of the attack in Brussels with the perpetrator on the run – to strengthen controls at the border between France and Belgium. “My thoughts go to the families of the two victims of the despicable attack that took place in Brussels. My absolute support for the Belgian police forces to quickly capture the suspect. We are united against terrorism”, wrote the President of the European Commission on Ursula von der Leyen. “The heart of Europe has been hit by violence. My heart goes out to the families of the victims of the murderous attack in the center of Brussels. My support for the Belgian authorities and security services who are monitoring the situation”, he told echoed the President of the EU Council Charles Michel.
The Muslim Council of Belgium condemns the attack
The Muslim Council of Belgium, the representative body of the Islamic faith and the official interlocutor of the Belgian Muslim community, condemned in the strongest terms the attack committed in Brussels. According to national media reports, the Council called on the authorities “to be extremely firm in protecting our national community and to shed light as soon as possible” on this type of “conflicts that do not concern us”.
Netherlands tightens border controls with Belgium
The Netherlands has ordered a strengthening of controls at the border with Belgium, after last night’s attack in Brussels. The order, we read in the national media, came shortly after midnight given that the suspected attacker is still at large.
Swedish Ambassador to fellow countrymen in Brussels, ‘be vigilant’
Stockholm sends an alert text message to Swedes living in Belgium
Following the attack in Brussels, in which two people of Swedish nationality died, the Swedish ambassador to Belgium and Luxembourg, Annika Molin Hellgren, invites all compatriots present in Belgium “to be vigilant, contact relatives, stay updated on the development of events and also follow the indications of the local authorities”. The Swedish Foreign Ministry has sent a text alert to all its citizens residing in Belgium.
Media: attacker known to Tunisian justice for acts of terrorism
The 45-year-old who is currently on the run after killing two Swedish fans in the center of Brussels was known to Tunisian justice for acts of terrorism, according to RTBF.
Find weapons near the stadium
Weapons were found on Monday evening “near” the stadium in Brussels, where the evacuation of fans is underway after the attack in which two Swedes were killed. At the moment, in any case, it is not possible to establish a connection with the shooting that took place near Place Saintelette.
Pres. Swedish Football Federation: our fans should not wear yellow shirts
“We will ask our fans not to display yellow shirts.” These are the words of the president of the Swedish Football Federation Fredrik Reinfeldt after the suspension of the Belgium-Sweden match, which was being played at the King Baudouin stadium (35 thousand people present), following the attack in the center of Brussels in which two people from Swedish nationality. Reinfeldt argued, local media reported, that the safety of Swedes was a priority. “In these types of circumstances, football is not important. We will be very careful and will ask our fans not to wear the yellow shirt. The level of security in the country will be raised.”
Media: Attacker was staying illegally in Brussels
According to local media, the terrorist who carried out an attack in the center of Brussels, killing two Swedish fans, was staying illegally in Belgium.
Belgian prosecutor’s office, no evidence of links to the Middle East crisis
“During the evening, a video was launched on social networks and recorded by a person who presented himself as the attacker. It is said that he was inspired by the Islamic State. The Swedish nationality of the victims is mentioned as a probable motivation for the gesture. None evidence indicates a potential link to the Israeli-Palestinian situation.” This was reported by the spokesperson of the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Eric Van Duyse, in a press outlet. “Based on both facts and allegations, security measures have been urgently taken to best protect Swedish fans. The threat level has also been reassessed this evening. It is now level 3 for the whole of Belgium, except in Brussels where the assessed threat level is level 4,” added the spokesperson, who added: “We have not yet managed to arrest the potential attacker.” The spokesperson did not want to respond to reporters who asked if the attacker had at least been located
Searches in Schaerbeek; attacker known to 007
Searches are underway in the Schaerbeek neighborhood where the attacker who killed two people in the evening lives. This was reported by Sudinfo, according to which the suspect, a 45-year-old Tunisian, was already known to the security services for his radicalisation.
