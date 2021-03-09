Empty hammocks at a beach hotel in Fuerteventura in April 2020. Efe

The European Commission has carried out this Tuesday a new issue of 9,000 million euros in social bonds to finance the fund against unemployment SURE, endowed in total with 100,000 million euros in credits destined to cover the systems of reduction of working hours, such as the Spanish Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE). These are, as reported by the economic agency Bloomberg, 15-year obligations.

The SURE fund has € 100 billion, of which € 90.6 billion has already been allocated to 19 Member States. A total of 21.3 billion corresponds to Spain, the second highest amount after Italy. Together they account for almost 56% of all aid committed at the moment.

On February 2, Spain already received 1,030 million euros more in loans from the SURE fund, in addition to the 10,000 million obtained in previous disbursements. ERTEs and other similar instruments used in other European Union countries have been one of the main instruments used both to preserve employment and maintain the income of workers in the affected sectors and to free companies from the cost of wages.

Beyond Italy and Spain, Poland (11,200 million), Belgium (7,800 million), Portugal (5,900 million), Romania (4,100 million), Greece (2,700 million), Czech Republic (2,000 million), Slovenia have also resorted to the fund (1.1 billion), Croatia (1 billion), Slovakia (631 million), Lithuania (602 million), Bulgaria (511 million), Cyprus (479 million), Malta (244 million) and Latvia (193 million).