Europe begins formal investigation into possible anti-competitive behavior by Google. This mainly concerns the online advertising technology that the American company uses. Brussels wants to know whether Google has violated European competition rules by giving its services priority over those of competitors.











The European Commission is also looking at the way in which Google handles data. The announcement comes less than two years after the previous investigation, which took almost a decade, was completed. The research looks, among other things, at the restrictions that Google imposes on advertisers and publishers regarding access to user data. Such data can be used to target advertisements to individual Internet users.

EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy, emphasizes that advertising is the core for Google, among others, to monetize online services.

text continues below the photo

A man takes a photo of the Google logo. © AFP



Not only does Google collect data to use it for targeted advertising purposes, the group also sells advertising space and acts as an intermediary for online advertising. “We are concerned that Google has made it more difficult for other online advertising services to compete,” Vestager said.

According to the European Commission, a level playing field is essential. It is the first time that the EU is directly investigating the so-called ‘black box’ of online advertising. Google automatically calculates advertising space and prices and also offers these to advertisers and publishers.

‘Constructive collaboration’

“Every day, thousands of European companies use our ads to reach new customers and fund their websites,” Google said in a statement. “They choose them because they are competitive and effective.” The company also said it will work “constructively” with the European Commission.

The company also wants to demonstrate the benefits of the products for European companies and consumers. Spending on digital advertising was around €20 billion in the EU in 2019, according to the regulator. The EU fines are based on turnover and capped at 10 percent of annual revenue. Google has already been fined billions in the EU.

The EU’s investigation covers several areas of Google’s advertising activities, including the requirement to use Google’s Display & Video 360 (DV360) or Google Ads services to purchase display ads on YouTube. Furthermore, there would be ‘apparent advantage’ of Google’s advertising exchange AdX by DV360 and Google Ads and vice versa.

Watch our Tech videos here: