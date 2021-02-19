New era, new rules. Brussels wants to take advantage of the changes in the leadership of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to promote an ambitious reform of the institution that it intends to begin to carry out next June. The European Commission has established three priority pacts: on the improvement of the exchanges of sanitary products, fishing subsidies and a new system of dispute resolution. The Community Executive sees in the arrival of Joe Biden at the head of the White House an opportunity to unfold his plans.

The European Commission yesterday staged the launching of its trade policy – whose content this newspaper advanced – with which it seeks to mark a more “assertive” profile to face the world duopoly of the United States and China and arm itself to retaliate in the event of a aggression against European companies. However, Brussels wants not to have to resort to that shield, so it intends to tie an ambitious reform of the WTO. “For global trade to work, we need the right rules. And these are out of date. They do not guarantee a level playing field, they do not respond to the evolving challenges of sustainability and digitization of the economy ”, explains the Executive Vice President of the European Commission and Head of Trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, in an interview with a European media group , including EL PAÍS.

The Geneva-based body was rendered inoperative when, in December 2019, Donald Trump completely blocked the renewal of the Appellate Body, which resolves the disputes of its 164 partners. Brussels admits that the United States has reason to be suspicious of this arbitration mechanism, but advocates reforming it rather than maintaining that paralysis. While waiting for the next US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, to take office, Brussels has already launched its reform proposal with a clear will to “lead” that process.

According to the document, Brussels wants to begin to close agreements – in an “ambitious” but “realistic” way, according to the communication published this Thursday – at the next WTO ministerial meeting in June. One of the priorities is a new system to facilitate global exchanges of health products, after the pandemic has uncovered vulnerabilities in global supply chains. The EU, however, also wants to see progress in the field of fishing, the fight against climate change, industrial subsidies or the rules for electronic commerce.

Negotiations schedule

“We need to build a strong international coalition for that reform to go ahead. But with the new administration in Washington the new CEO was appointed [Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala]. We believe that it is a good starting point to carry out a reform of the WTO, ”says Dombrovskis. The EU is preparing to intensify its relations with the countries of groups in which it participates, such as Ottawa (in which there are 12 blocks from the five continents, such as Australia, Canada, Kenya or Mexico) or the so-called FAST (among the that are Costa Rica, Switzerland or New Zealand), as well as with the United States and Japan. The EU will also give priority to African countries and then start discussions with China, which has recently reached an investment agreement with the EU, and with India, with whom Brussels is preparing a summit for May.

Even so, the new EU trade strategy also includes creating a line of defense in the event of disputes that are impossible to resolve within the WTO. Brussels wants, for example, EU supply chains to be thoroughly audited to see if there have been abuses, such as forced labor. “It will be the responsibility of companies to ensure that they are not sourcing goods or services from suppliers who commit serious violations of human rights or environmental legislation,” says Dombrovskis.

The EU is also studying the possibility of banning the entry into the EU of products that have been produced in breach of international labor conventions after complaints from international organizations about the treatment of the Uighur minority in China. According to Dombrovskis, for now it is only one possibility among others within the future package to ensure that the human and labor rights of workers are not violated. “We are evaluating the impact of this option. I cannot say which option we will choose in the end ”, emphasizes the Vice-President of the Commission.