The never ending Brexit has written this Monday the umpteenth episode of the disagreements between London and Brussels. After the Government of Boris Johnson announced last week that it was again skipping the agreements that he himself signed by extending the period of exemption from phytosanitary and agrosanitary controls in the Irish Sea by six months (from April to October) – a move which responds to the difficulties of your government to undertake such supervision-, the European Commission knocks on the table. It is not willing to go through the hoop and has initiated an infringement procedure that in the final stretch of its long journey would involve the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) and, halfway through, even sanctions.

Brussels understands that the 10 Downing Street decision violates international law; It is unacceptable”. In reality, it is raining in the wet and further stresses relations between the bloc and the United Kingdom, which in recent days have even had friction over the distribution of vaccines. It was not three months since the final Brexit deal was screwed up after grueling negotiations. And it has just been six since another breach of the British ‘premier’ threatened to ruin a years-long negotiation.

Brussels then (September) threatened to press the red button and denounce the United Kingdom for its controversial Internal Market law, which already violated the agreements reached up to that moment. Finally he ended up retiring. But now the former community partner is once again “violating his international obligations again and in relation to the same issue.” And how to skip the principles of the withdrawal agreement has a regulated path (the infringement procedure); now it is the “one to follow”, justify community sources.

From here, several stages are established. The first is the sending of a formal letter of summons requesting more information to London. This phase, which is the one that has just been activated, involves a wait of up to two months. If, however, the European Commission, guarantor of the treaties, concludes that the obligations contracted have been breached, it would send a formal request to do so. If it persists, the matter would be referred to the CJEU, whose influence was a major disagreement in the negotiations with Brussels. The United Kingdom refused to have to submit to the high European court, although in the end it did accept that it had a control. Before reaching the sentence, sanctions could even be activated against the British Government if it persists in the infraction.

The point is that we are facing a long procedure that would more than consume the extended period that Johnson has given himself to apply the first controls to agri-food exports from the United Kingdom. Unless a pact is reached; something that is not ruled out either – Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has called by letter to David Frost to rectify the decision and immediately initiate bilateral contacts. London has argued that by extending the moratorium on controls until October, it aims to give operators, supermarkets and even transport companies time to adapt to the new situation.