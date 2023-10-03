Tuesday, October 3, 2023, 3:44 p.m.



“Reduce risks, but without disconnecting.” This phrase from the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, perfectly summarizes the relationship between the European Union (EU) and China, on which it depends for the supply of certain critical technologies for its economy. After the outbreak of war in Ukraine, the bloc wants to apply the lessons learned from its relationship with Russia and has identified four key technologies to disconnect from Beijing: chips, Artificial Intelligence (AI), quantum technology and biotechnologies.

The Community Executive considers these four areas as “the most sensitive and with the greatest possibilities of presenting security risks.” Europe is especially dependent on China for the import of chips, essential for the automobile industry. The bloc also wants to secure AI-related technologies related to high-capacity computing, data analysis and language processing. The list also includes quantum computing technologies and genetic modification techniques.

The proposal presented by Trade Commissioner Thierry Bretón includes 10 technological components on which Brussels has focused. In the coming months, it is expected that the European Commission, in collaboration with the Member States and the private sector, will carry out a risk assessment to establish lines of action.