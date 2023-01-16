The First Vice President and Minister for Economic Affairs, Nadia Calviño, and the Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, held a meeting before the Eurogroup meeting, to discuss the deployment of the recovery plan and Spain’s request for the third disbursement of European funds, of 6,000 million euros. Gentiloni has highlighted the “good impact” of the Spanish plan. Calviño, for her part, is confident that the response from the European Commission will arrive “at the beginning of February.”

In his statements, Gentiloni has highlighted the good progress of the Spanish plan. “We are cooperating very intensively with the Spanish authorities. They are leading the way in the deployment of Next Generation funds and that is a privilege and also a challenge, “he assured. He has also added that the European Commission and Spain are discussing “the latest issues” for the third disbursement of these funds.

The second tranche of the pension system reform is still pending, to which the fourth disbursement of the Next Generation funds is subject. “We will deal with this saint in the summer,” said Gentiloni, who is confident that an agreement will be reached soon on the matter. Minister Calviño has also been “optimistic” about this modification: “I am sure that we are going to reach an agreement. The pension system is the jewel in the crown of our welfare state and we want to guarantee that it works for the next 30 or 40 years », she stressed.

At the moment the deployment of recovery funds is “the main priority” of the Spanish Government. “This is an unprecedented volume of resources and we must make the most of this opportunity to respond to the challenges that lie ahead,” Calviño pointed out. Among them will be the impact of the war in Ukraine on the European economy, one of the main debates this Monday at the meeting of euro zone ministers.

In this difficult context, the Spanish economy “will be one of the main engines of the EU,” says Calviño. And it is that, as pointed out by the first vice president, the main economic institutions predict significant growth for Spain. Part of that success has to do “with the packages adopted by the Government, which have managed to reduce inflation in the last five months” to the lowest levels among the countries of the common currency.