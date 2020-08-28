Since mid-August, in Brussels (Belgium), wearing a mask in all outdoor spaces is mandatory, even in the forest. The question is whether this has an impact on the number of contaminations in Belgium. “If the number of contaminations decreases overall in Belgium, here in Brussels, it continues to rise very slightly“, explains journalist Julien Gasparutto from the Belgian capital.”For the government, it is still too early to measure the real impact of this measure, with the same tone from the side of scientists. Wearing a mask has been compulsory since August 12, a little over two weekss “, he explains.

The measure is rather well accepted and adopted. One reason for this: there are exemptions for sports activities and for people who carry out intense work jobs, such as construction sites. There is in particular an exemption for bicycles, which was not the case at the beginning, but in front of the anger of the cyclists, the government had to backtrack. “In case of non-compliance with wearing a mask in the street, it will cost you 250 euros“, warns the journalist.

The JT

The other subjects of the news