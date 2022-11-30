The intensive work of the European Commission with the Hungarian authorities has paid off. Brussels has given its approval this Wednesday to the recovery plan for Hungary, for which the country will receive 5,800 million euros. Disbursements, however, will be subject to a series of “key” reforms in terms of the rule of law and judicial independence. “If they are not met, there will be no payments,” summarized the Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis. In the same way, the European Union (EU) will keep another 7,500 million blocked that the country should receive from European funds, through its conditionality mechanism.

The favorable opinion from Brussels is the first step for Hungary to access Next Generation recovery funds. However, the decision will need the green light of the Twenty-seven at the next meeting of the Ministers of Economy and Finance on December 6. The reforms and investments agreed with Brussels “will have a positive impact on Hungary and its economy,” Dombrovskis insisted. They mostly focus on judicial independence, which is currently quite limited in the country, an aspect on which the European Union has already warned on numerous occasions.

The Justice Commissioner, Didier Reynders, stressed that these are “tangible and ambitious reforms that Hungary had never committed to before.” Brussels has requested that a body be created to ensure the independence of judges, supervising their work and giving them great capacity to act. It also establishes the need to guarantee the independence of the Hungarian Supreme Court and the possibility that judges can resort to the European Justice, if required. The European Commission points out that the agreement “is clear”, with binding objectives and linked to a specific time frame. “We will remain very vigilant,” Reynders has promised.

But the approval of the Hungarian recovery plan does not put an end to the struggle between the Government of Viktor Orbán and the Community Executive. Brussels keeps frozen 7,500 million of the country’s European cohesion funds through its conditionality mechanism. The Commission halted the disbursement of these resources upon concluding that violations of the rule of law in Hungary jeopardize the proper use of these funds. The country had until November 19 to comply with the 17 “corrective measures” demanded by Brussels and “has not complied,” said the Budget Commissioner, Johannes Hahn.

However, he stressed that Hungary “is moving in the right direction.” “Significant risks remain, but we are willing to advise lifting these provisional measures as soon as the country meets its commitments,” Hahn said. If it does, Brussels will give its approval, which must be approved by the Twenty-seven with a qualified majority.