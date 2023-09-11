WLike other research institutes, the EU Commission also expects the German economy to be the only one in the EU to shrink this year. In its interim forecast for the end of summer, which EU Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni presented in Brussels on Monday, the EU authority expects real gross domestic product (GDP) in Germany to shrink by 0.4 percent in 2023. The other major economies of the EU will therefore grow by around 1 percent (Italy, France) and 2.2 percent (Spain). The Commission expects growth of 0.8 percent for the Eurozone average. In May it had forecast 1.1 percent.

No monetary policy recommendations

Gentiloni rejected the recent interpretation that Germany is, as it was 25 years ago, the “sick man of Europe”. The difficult development in Germany is primarily due to the side effects of the Russian attack on Ukraine, said the Italian. By this he obviously means above all the high energy prices due to Germany’s current dependence on Russian gas. Gentiloni did not want to comment on German climate and energy policy. But he said the German economy was strong, “strong enough to recover soon.” For the coming year, the Commission expects GDP growth in Germany to be 1.1 percent. This is in line with the growth in France (1.2 percent) and Italy (0.8 percent). The Commission is expecting growth of 1.3 percent for the entire euro zone next year.





Like other economists, the Brussels authority expects inflation rates for the current year that are well above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target of 2 percent. In Germany, inflation will be 6.4 percent, above the Eurozone average of 5.6 percent. The Commission only expects inflation rates to equalize in 2024, although they will continue to be well above 2 percent. In all major euro countries, inflation will be close to the euro zone average of 2.9 percent; in Germany the inflation rate will be 2.8 percent.





The Commission will not make any monetary policy recommendations to the ECB, said Gentiloni. “But we do think that interest rates have gradually reached their peak.” The Italian once again appealed to the member states to agree on a reform of the EU Stability Pact by the end of the year. The pact’s rules are suspended until the end of the year, first because of the pandemic, then because of the war in Ukraine. Not everyone was happy with this suspension, Gentiloni said. “An extension of the status quo would certainly not help growth.”