The push that Brussels craved for a minimum corporate tax has come again from across the Atlantic. Paris and Berlin believe that the proposal launched in the last hours by Washington to set a minimum corporate tax of “at least 15%” on a global scale opens the doors to an agreement at the meeting of finance ministers of the G-20 on next July. “This is the best opportunity and the best time for a global tax reform,” said German Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Brussels trusts that this pact will finally catapult the project of a harmonized company tax in the EU.

The Biden Administration continues with firm steps in its intention to reach an agreement to set a minimum tax on the activity of large corporations. The pact is vital for Washington, which wants to ensure that there is a level playing field on the global business board to be able to raise the corporation tax on its companies from 21% to 28%. In the latest round of negotiations, the United States has offered a lower minimum levy of “at least 15%” to overcome the reluctance of low-tax jurisdictions.

The North American proposal generated unusual optimism among several EU finance ministers, who this Friday held an informal meeting in Lisbon. Germany, which coordinates this work within the OECD framework, was especially optimistic and pointed out that “it seems very likely” that an agreement will be reached at the Venice meeting of the G-20 in July. “The proposal to start debating from 15% is a great advance. I am very happy that we now have the opportunity to reach an agreement this summer that we have been working on for a long time, ”said the German.

His French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, considered that the American claim, if successful, would be a good deal. However, he insisted that the “key issue” is to reach a compromise “as soon as possible” in the two pillars on which the OECD works, which would represent a true revolution in international taxation. The first of these blocks seeks that corporations pay taxes where they do business and not where the headquarters are, while the second tries to establish a minimum tax rate for large corporations. “We have been working for more than four years. France will spare no effort to pave the way for an agreement, “added Le Maire.

Brussels sees in that pact a window that opens the possibility of harmonizing the Corporation tax in the EU after two decades of failed attempts. The European Commission this week launched a proposal to relaunch that project, taking advantage of the new winds blowing in Washington, applying almost immediately the agreements reached through two directives. The second vice president of Spain, Nadia Calviño, supported this initiative due to the “need to move towards fiscal harmonization in Europe in order to have a fairer and more sustainable system.” “The change in the US Administration is good news for us to move forward, and we will continue working so that there is an agreement in the OECD as soon as possible,” added Calviño.

Brussels also plans to use itself thoroughly in the coming weeks to start a pact between the G-20 ministers that can then be extended to all 140 countries that are negotiating the bases of this new tax system within the framework of the OECD. The Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, wanted to be prudent and recalled that there is still nothing tied up. Even so, he appreciated that the United States proposal “paves the way” to achieve it. “We are very close,” he admitted.

Luxembourg and the Netherlands are in favor

According to the calculations of the institution, if these plans materialize, a volume of taxes of 100,000 million dollars (82,000 million euros) could be mobilized from one jurisdiction to another, which indicates the tremendous blow that would mean for tax havens and taxpayers. Low tax states. In the EU, Ireland, Luxembourg and the Nordic countries have been the most reluctant to a minimum levy. Dublin’s tax rate of 12.5% ​​continues to be viewed with suspicion by many of its partners, who believe that it is decimating the collection of their treasuries. Proof of this is that the International Monetary Fund estimates that the revolution that Biden is pursuing can even cut Irish tax revenues in half from this tribute.

However, Berlin does not want to let this moment pass in order to increase its tax collection in the face of the needs imposed by the pandemic. “If this continues as before, in the future we will not be able to finance common goods, such as education, universities or research,” Scholz settled.

The Commission has had to tackle aggressive tax planning in these countries through competition policy. However, the Court of Justice of the EU has been overturning several of its decisions to declare illegal state aid some schemes applied to companies such as Amazon or Apple. The Commission has now conditioned the receipt of European aid to some of these countries (Ireland, Cyprus or Luxembourg) to ending these regimes, but in Brussels there are doubts that they will agree. “Some are capable of not requesting the funds before changing their tax system,” warn community sources.

Ireland or Luxembourg have been arguing that an agreement on the Google rate or minimum tax only makes sense on a global scale. Some partners had even argued that a trade war could be opened with the United States. Biden, however, has left them without reason. Especially when to win his favor he has lowered the tax threshold from 21% that was shuffled to 15%. “We are in favor of setting a minimum tax to have a level playing field,” said Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna. “The discussions are open,” he added.

The Netherlands also considered that “tax competition is becoming a thing of the past”, in the words of the Dutch Deputy Finance Minister Hans Vijlbrief. “When the Americans initiate such a proposal and have the support of large countries such as Germany and France, it would be surprising if an agreement was not reached,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg.