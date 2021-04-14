Brussels will today approve its strategy to obtain up to 806,000 million euros in six years for the European reconstruction fund. The plan, to which EL PAÍS has had access to a draft, advocates a flexible and diversified formula that allows it to incur the lowest costs and meet all the payments contemplated in the recovery plans. The Commission has already taken the first steps while waiting for all countries to ratify the agreement.

The European Commission is starting to prepare the ground to start raising funds to finance the reconstruction plan that should lay the foundations for the recovery and the great economic transformation of the EU. In total, Brussels estimates that it will need up to € 806 billion, equivalent to 5% of GDP, to pay for the plans of the 27 EU partners. It will thus become one of the main players in the continent’s bond markets, at the level of countries like Spain.

Before, however, the Commission needs all countries to ratify the package approved by the heads of state and government. That means waiting for the German Constitutional to pronounce itself and for Poland to overcome the rejection of one of its government partners. In any case, the document foresees that in June the Commission will be ready “to start mobilizing the funds.”

During this waiting period, Brussels has been advancing in four blocks: first, it works with the European Central Bank to configure the structure that will allow channeling the resources obtained from the market to the beneficiary governments; second, starting to create a network of intermediary entities; third, setting up the structures to ensure transparency and accountability, and fourth, putting all operational preparations in place.

A key step was, however, to define a financing strategy, which will be presented today by Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn. The Commission has already borrowed on a large scale for the Sure fund – to finance temporary employment protection systems such as ERTEs – but that formula is not enough. Brussels then borrowed on behalf of the beneficiary country to obtain better confictions and transferred the money to governments.

Bonds and bills

Now it is different. It needs to raise between 150,000 and 200,000 million annually, according to its estimates, between June 2021 and the end of 2026. By then, the Commission expects to have given 407,500 million in direct aid and 386,000 million in loans, if in the end the countries demand them . “The disbursement schedule is complex and has a degree of uncertainty,” warns Brussels, referring to the fact that it will be linked to countries meeting the objectives set.

Brussels, which will publish the financial needs on a semi-annual basis, wants to have several financing formulas. The Commission wants to combine the issuance of bonds – with various maturities, from three to 30 years – and bills of less than 12 months. And at the same time, combine auctions with syndicated operations. With all that spectrum, he hopes to develop a diversified investor base, both institutionally and geographically.

Brussels has also opened the deadline for financial institutions interested in being part of its network of intermediaries to submit their proposals. Entities must have community authorization and commit to acquire a minimum of 0.05% of the auctioned volume. The Commission will examine all petitions and publish a first list at the end of May.