The European Union is facing hybrid warfare. Cyberattacks and disinformation and propaganda campaigns carried out by foreign agents – largely Russia – with the aim of destabilizing and creating chaos are constant. “Our democratic system and its institutions are under attack,” declared the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Thursday in her speech to the European Parliament, which re-elected her for a new five-year term. The European executive is already preparing what the German conservative called a “European shield for democracy,” a toolbox to combat disinformation that will include a European network of fact-checkers, available in the official languages ​​of the member states. It wants to be inspired by the national agencies that already exist in France and Sweden.

The project, according to EU sources, will reinforce the work of the strategic communication unit against disinformation that the Foreign Action Service (the diplomatic service) has been carrying out since 2014, following the Russian invasion of the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. The announcement comes in the midst of a debate in countries such as Spain on how to combat hoaxes.

The basis for addressing this issue at European level exists. So does the definition of what is to be combated: foreign interference in the form of disinformation or manipulation of information to create chaos and destabilise. “We look at behaviour, not narrative,” says a European official in charge of strategic communication issues. As an internal rule, European officials and technicians who counter disinformation do not give their first and last names. For 10 years, the EU has developed a whole network to detect the flood of disinformation and manipulation by foreign agents towards the community club, coming mainly from Russia. And they have special units that also analyse this flood in other territories, such as the Balkans and the Sahel.

Much of the work is located on the platform EUvsDisinfowhich seeks to anticipate these false narratives and communicate in a “proactive” manner, explains the source. But more resources are needed. The Strategic Communication Unit has 16 people.

There are already legal mechanisms to combat this type of interference: from sanctions – such as those imposed on Russian propaganda media after the large-scale invasion of Ukraine – which Brussels is now considering reinforcing, to the Digital Services Regulation. This regulation allows large technology companies to be asked to remove digital content when that information is illegal. However, the definition of what is legal or not is left to each Member State. Community sources say that this tool has already been used to remove harmful and illegal content in the campaign for the European elections on June 9.

The number one enemy that Von der Leyen is targeting in this plan is very clear: Russia, a great historical specialist in disinformation and propaganda; a country that has units dedicated to this task in its three intelligence agencies. Moscow also tends to take advantage of hot or divisive issues for its disinformation campaigns; it fishes in the broth that already exists. Western intelligence agencies warn that in recent times it has also fully launched into the use of artificial intelligence, and uses a system of clones to build websites identical to those of some major media outlets to pour its propaganda into those pages.

Moreover, after vetoing several media outlets in the Kremlin’s orbit that participate in interference campaigns – and spread hate speech against Ukrainian citizens – according to Brussels, Russia is using white labels, which are, in reality, a smaller but multiple front for the same media, but more difficult to detect.

In addition to these elements, the Commission wants to strengthen its early warning system, where it exchanges information with Member States (and where there is collaboration with NATO and G-7 partners). It also plans to deepen collaboration with national agencies dedicated to detecting this element of hybrid warfare in its European interpretation. As the French Viginumcreated three years ago, a cyber surveillance center that detected in October 2023, weeks after the Hamas attacks in Israel, a Russian campaign to promote anti-Semitism by spreading and magnifying on the Internet the appearance of some Stars of David painted in a neighborhood of Paris.

Von der Leyen wants to build something similar to Viginum. Or The Swedish Psychological Defense Agencycreated in 2022. An organization of about 60 people, which has detected Russian campaigns that tried to magnify the burning of Korans that took place in the Nordic country; and which coordinates the different government agencies on disinformation. The agency advises local and regional administrations, and the private sector to combat hoaxes that go against “Swedish interests”.

The Commission President warns in her guidelines for the next legislative period that technological development allows for methods of disinformation that are “harder to track, more damaging and easier to deploy.” “This allows for new freedoms, but it also reduces the cost of manipulating information and makes it easier for Russia and others to intensify the information war,” she argues.

“It is urgent to equip the European Union with powerful cyber defence tools, to impose transparency in the foreign financing of our public life as a common rule, but also to guarantee a reliable information framework,” said the President of the European Commission.

The newly re-elected head of the European Executive is also focusing on the hoaxes that have affected electoral processes “throughout Europe”. “We will ensure that the transparency requirements of the artificial intelligence regulation are applied and that we reinforce the approach to the content produced by this tool,” adds the document of political intentions. This roadmap concludes this section with a note that seeks to reassure the most critical voices about whether this type of mechanism can curtail freedom of communication. The objective, it says, is “to respect and promote freedom of expression.”