The European Commission has launched the new legal framework that will allow digital companies to transfer data between the two sides of the Atlantic. It’s the third time he’s done it. The two previous agreements -and their legal development- were knocked down by the European Justice for not offering a sufficient guarantee of protection in accordance with EU regulations. “The executive order provides for binding safeguards that limit access to data by US intelligence authorities to what is necessary and proportionate to protect National Security,” argues the Community Executive to show his confidence that this time the fate of the pact achieved between Brussels and Washington will not suffer the same fate as the other two. Maximillian Schrems, the Austrian activist who sued on other occasions, and ended up winning in court, does not see it that way: “It will end up again before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in a few months”.

In 2020, the CJEU struck down the second agreement between the European Commission and the Barack Obama Administration reached four years earlier that gave legal coverage to the sending of data for storage from the European Union to the United States. It did so because it considered that this framework, like the previous one that it also invalidated, “does not offer guarantees for non-nationals” of the United States, after the lawsuit filed by Schrems. Two years later, in March 2022, the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and that of the United States, reached an agreement in principle. The talks continued and once the final pact was finalized, this Monday it was ratified by the European Executive. The next day, that is, this Tuesday will be in force.

The main reason why on the two previous occasions the data transfer regulations have been considered illegal by the CJEU is that in the United States there is no federal law that regulates data management and that the CIA, FBI or the National Security Agency (NSA) can intervene when they consider it appropriate for national security, something that in Europe is totally prohibited. Aware of this, Brussels explains in a statement that Washington “has established a new mechanism […] to process the claims of any person whose data has been transferred from the European Economic Area [la UE más Noruega, Islandia y Liechtenstein] companies in the US about the collection and use of their data by US intelligence agencies.

That “new mechanism” the Commission is talking about is an executive order from President Joseph R. Biden last October. Afterwards, the draft European regulation would have gone through the analysis of the European Council for Data Protection and the European Parliament, according to community sources, and their suggestions would have been attended to.

For the CJEU to tear down the previous regulations, had placed the operations of the large US technology companies that dominate the digital universe (Meta, Alphabet, Amazon…) at a point of legal uncertainty. One of them, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has already warned the North American stock market regulator on occasion in a veiled manner that this situation could lead it to reconsider continuing to operate in Europe. In fact, and although there is a direct relationship, last week Meta launched Threads, its short message social network to compete with Twitter and left Europe out because it did not comply with the privacy requirements requested by the EU.

For Noyb, the association led by the activist Schrems, what is approved now is “a copy” of the two previous agreements. And that is why he announces that he already has 2 various procedural options ready to bring the new agreement before the CJEU ”. “We hope that the new system will be applied by the first companies in the coming months, which will open the way for a challenge by a person whose data is transferred under the new instrument. It is not unlikely that a challenge will reach the CJEU at the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024 ″, he predicts.

