The European Commission calls on Meta to take measures to stop pedophile networks on Instagram. This Thursday, the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, asked the executive director of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, “to act immediately” to protect minors on the platform, after an investigation joint between the The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and the universities of Stanford and Massachusetts Amherst will demonstrate that the application promotes the link of pedophile networks. According to the researchers, the Instagram algorithm helps connect and promote a vast network of accounts dedicated to the purchase of sexual content from minors.

Breton said in his official Twitter account that “Meta’s voluntary code for child protection does not seem to work. Now, Mark Zuckerberg must explain himself and act immediately.” On June 23, the commissioner will meet with Meta’s number one at the company’s headquarters in California, United States, as a result of the application of the European Union’s digital services law.

The Digital Services Directive (DSA), the official name of the standard, establishes obligations of transparency and access to the algorithms of the large digital platforms. Among other things, it forces them to quickly remove illegal content and to be transparent about the design of their algorithms, which determine what users see on the internet and social networks.

The regulation also proposes the protection of fundamental rights (restrictions on the use of data based on race or religion) or fines that, in the case of technological giants, can reach up to 6% of their global income in case they fail to comply with the requirements. “From August 25, under the digital services law, Meta will have to show that it takes action or face strong sanctions,” said the European commissioner.

The researchers found that Instagram — which has more than 1.3 billion users — easily allowed people to search for explicit pedophilia tags. On some occasions, even emoticons that connected them to accounts that used the terms to advertise the sale of child sexual material or even encounters with minors. “Instagram connects pedophiles and guides them to content sellers through recommendation systems, which stand out among links that share common interests,” explains the American media.

Meta recognized the problems within its compliance operations and responded to the wsj which in the last two years has removed 27 pedophile networks from Instagram. Additionally, she stated that she has established an internal task force to address those issues.

