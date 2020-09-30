The European Commission examines for the first time the quality of the rule of law of the EU partners. The evaluation on Spain, to which EL PAÍS has had access, highlights with the usual diplomatic language the blockade of the Judicial Power. And it also leaves a sting on the Prosecutor’s Office: it underlines the “relationship” between the Executive and the State Attorney General’s Office by their appointment regime, the period of their mandate and the communication system with the Ministry of Justice. The report does not even mention the Catalan conflict or the legal actions against the Executive of Carles Puigdemont or the former president Quim Torra.

Brussels will publish this Wednesday the report on Spain and the rest of the countries after a heated previous debate on the most conflictive points that affect some capitals. Poland and Hungary are the hardest hit countries. Spain, on the other hand, easily passes an examination that will be repeated annually to detect any undemocratic drift between the partners. Even so, the document does point out several weaknesses in the Spanish rule of law: especially the lack of renewal of the governing body of the judges, pending since December 2018, and the link between the Government and the Attorney General’s Office.

The text begins by stating that the Spanish judicial system “faces challenges regarding its efficiency, with an increasing duration of judicial processes.” But he immediately focuses on the thorniest: “The situation of the General Council of the Judicial Power (CGPJ) is another challenge, in particular because it has not yet appointed its new members.” Faced with the endless political blockade, Brussels recalls that professional associations have made continuous calls for its renewal, and that the Council of Europe has repeatedly stressed the “importance” of ensuring that it is not perceived as a body “vulnerable to politicization. ”. The Commission’s criticisms coincide with the pressure exerted by the majority of the parties on the PP for the blockade in various institutions, among them the CGPJ.

That pressure was redoubled in Congress on Tuesday: the nationalist formations took advantage of the hangover of the sentence on Torra’s disqualification and the coincidence with the exoneration of the Bankia leadership to underline that in Spain “justice is not the same for everyone” and to relate this situation to the blockade by the PP and the rest of the right of the renewal of the Judiciary for their benefit, to cover their cases of corruption. The parliamentary left also fired on that flank: Gerardo Pisarello (En Comú Podem) assured that the Judicial Power is “kidnapped by the right”, reports Javier Casqueiro. “It seems that if the right wing does not win the elections, it kidnaps the institutions”, reproached the socialist spokesperson, Adriana Lastra.

But the criticism in Brussels goes beyond the judiciary. The report prepared by the Community Executive considers that the system for appointing the State Attorney General, currently in the hands of the former socialist minister Dolores Delgado, could be highly improved. Brussels emphasizes that “the coincidence of the term of office” of the Government and the Prosecutor’s Office can “affect the perception of independence”. And she advocates greater transparency in the relations between the Prosecutor’s Office and the Ministry of Justice, remembering that the legislation does not oblige to make their communications public.

Brussels also highlights that the public perceives a generalization of corruption in the institutions, with figures in surveys that are much higher than the European average. Despite admitting that Spain has improved, it lacks a strategy to combat it and criticizes the lack of coherence in the rules on disclosure of assets that have been adopted by the different levels of Administration. The Commission emphasizes that freedom of the press is protected by law, but believes that there should be more transparency measures on the ownership of the print media; points out that jail “is one of the sanctions provided for serious defamation against some members of the royal family”, and includes attacks on journalists in recent times or “obstacles to effective access to information, such as the selective denial of the media accreditation by a political party [en referencia a Vox]”.

100 page response

The first review of that report coincided with some of the most acute phases of the you process and with the imprisonment of the main independence leaders. The text, however, does not make a single allusion to the Catalan conflict or its judicial outcome. Spanish sources attribute this silence to the fact that community organizations “now better understand what happened in 2017 [con la declaración unilateral de independencia] and they respect the performance of Spain ”.

The same sources recall that this evaluation was preceded by an extensive review and request for information. Spain sent more than 100 pages in response to questions posed by the departments of Vice President Vera Jourová and Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders. Despite the fact that the exam has not finished and will now go to the Council, sources from La Moncloa believe that the evaluation will be passed without major problems: the focus is on the East, and especially on Poland and Hungary, which have given real blows of the hand politicians in their courts.