Faced with the onslaught by the PP and Vox against regional memory laws in communities where Alberto Núñez Feijóo’s party governs – such as Aragón, Castilla y León or the Balearic Islands – the European Commission is categorical: Brussels actively supports, throughout the EU, projects that “address the history of totalitarian crimes and promote historical memory”, as stressed this Wednesday by the Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders. “Safeguarding the common memory of the crimes perpetrated by these regimes is essential to support the EU’s joint commitment to safeguard EU values ​​​​on human dignity, fundamental rights, the rule of law and democracy for current and future generations,” Reynders stresses in response to the question sent by the 20 socialist MEPs of the last legislature (2019-24) this spring.

“In this context, the Commission will continue to support projects across Europe, within the framework of the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values ​​(CERV) programme, which address the history of totalitarian crimes and promote historical memory,” adds the Belgian Commissioner. The CERV was launched in 2021, for a duration of seven years, to “sustain and develop open, rights-based, democratic, equal and inclusive societies, based on the rule of law”. One of its “pillars” is the promotion of citizen engagement and participation in the “democratic life of the Union” which includes, among other things, “raising awareness of the common European history”.

The European Commission’s position on this type of law is a new blow to the PP’s attempts, together with Vox, to repeal the Democratic Memory Law in favour of supposed “concord” laws. Pressure from Brussels may play in favour of the Popular Party’s willingness to abandon these projects after having broken their pacts with Vox.

The UN has also criticised these movements by these parties in Spain. In May, Fabian Salvioli, special rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-repetition; Aua Baldé, rapporteur of the Working Group on Enforced Disappearances, and Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, signed a harsh report in which they urged Spain to adopt “the necessary measures” against “the laws of concord” that, among other things, “avoid and/or omit naming or condemning the Franco regime” and contribute to encouraging “revisionist or denialist” theories about the Civil War and the dictatorship.

Despite the endorsement of the thesis of Pedro Sánchez’s Government, which promised in April to take the attempts of PP and Vox against these laws to the main European and international bodies, Reynders’ response avoids the direct questions that, in their written question – one of the ways that the European Parliament has to consult the Commission – the socialists sought from the European Executive: “Does the Commission believe that the repeal of these laws is compatible with article 2 of the EU Treaty and the rule of law in the European context?”, the Spanish legislators asked at the end of April about the projects that were currently being carried out in Aragon, Castile and Leon, the Valencian Community, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria and Extremadura. The socialists They also asked him Ursula von der Leyen’s team asked if the Commission “believes that equating dictatorship and democracy through laws is compatible with the Community acquis.”

However, this is the third time that the Commission has supported projects that seek to remember the “history of totalitarian crimes” in Europe. Also in April, the Vice-President for Democracy and Values, Vera Jourová, responded in very similar terms to those now used by Reynders (parliamentary questions usually receive the most concise answer possible and without subjective assessments) to another similar question launched in February by the socialist Isabel García Muñoz, referring at that time exclusively to the case of Aragón. She did so again in June, in response to a question on the same subject by the Junts MEP Toni Comín. Both Reynders and Jourová also emphasize that this type of law is the responsibility of the Member States.