The European Commission has spoiled this Wednesday the treatment that President Ursula Von der Leyen had during the visit to Turkey together with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, where the protocol was broken and she was relegated to a sofa during the meeting with the Turkish president , Recep Tayyip Erdogan, although he wanted to emphasize that Von der Leyen preferred to focus on the substance of the trip and be an active part of the meeting.

The incident occurred at the beginning of the meeting in the Ankara presidential palace, where Erdogan received both community leaders. In the room in question there were only two armchairs, which were occupied by Michel and the Turkish president, to the surprise of Von der Leyen who was captured by the cameras. Finally, the German conservative was seated on a couch to one side, facing the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The protocol mishap has taken over the daily press conference of the European Commission this Wednesday, in which the main spokesman, Eric Mamer, has recognized that the treatment of Ankara was not correct, since Von der Leyen and Michel have the same rank diplomatic.

However, he wanted to focus on the fact that the leader of the European Executive chose to move on and leave her mark by taking part in the meeting with Erdogan. “In these circumstances it is important to make a balance between what is a matter of substance and diplomacy and what is a matter of form and protocol,” argued Mamer, insisting that the “assertiveness” of the president of the Commission remained clear when participating in the appointment with the Turkish president.

«He did not abandon the meeting, but participated and played his role. That is the best response to such an incident, “defended the spokesman, who added that Brussels has asked the parties involved in the organization of the meeting in Turkey for explanations to prevent such an incident from being repeated in the future.

Since the deterioration of women’s rights in Turkey was also on the table with the departure of the Istanbul Convention, according to Mamer, the incident served to make Von der Leyen “sharpen his focus on this issue.” Although, on the other hand, when asked if it was a problem of sexism, since in the end it was the two male leaders who occupied the central position in the meeting, with Von der Leyen being postponed, the spokesman wanted to separate the incident from personal issues and he has stressed that the snub of the Turkish authorities is with the institution that represents German politics, that is, the European Commission itself.

The mishap has indirectly put Charles Michel himself on the target, who sat next to Erdogan instead of claiming the same position for the leader of the European Executive. According to Brussels, there has been no communication with the European Council after the incident, nor has the team of the former Belgian prime minister commented.